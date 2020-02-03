Lone Tsele of Gilport Lions (in red) battles for the ball with Rollers' attacking midfielder, Tlhalefo Molebatsi PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Relegation threatened Gilport Lions who shocked defending champions, Township Rollers with a 2-1 victory in a BTC Premiership match played at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

With Gilport Lions sitting at number 12 and Rollers at position three, just three points adrift of the leaders going into this match, the biblical David was meeting the equally mythical Goliath. A game Popa, as Rollers are known was expected to win to go on top following Orapa United’s loss to Gaborone United.

However, a goal in each half by Kevin Bulala and Lone Taele proved enough for Gilport to register their fifth win of the season to go 11th on the log with 18 points.

The game was a dull encounter for the better part of the first half, with no clear chances as both sides struggled to keep possession. However, towards the end of the half, Rollers started to gain the upper hand but could not translate the dominance into goals.

Gilport Lions’ goalkeeper Richard Mampane was only forced to make saves in the 28th and 35th minute from long-range shots by Mothusi Cooper and Edwin Moalosi respectively.

In the 38th minute, Rollers right back Kamogelo Matsabu was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area. Bulala stood up to convert from the spot with a low shot to the bottom of Kabelo Dambe’s right post to send the game to recess with the hosts in the lead.

Immediately after a recess, Rollers’ Arnold Mampori should have drawn the champions level but his goal -ound header was cleared off the line by Gilport Lions’ midfielder Mpho Ramagonono. With Rollers looking to

pile pressure and looking for an equaliser, their efforts were rewarded in the 66th minute when Lemponye Tshireletso’s shot outside the box beat Mampane.

Tshireletso nearly gave the visitors the lead five minuets later when Gilport Lions captain Babedi Nchoko cleared his goal-bound shot off the line.

Molebatsi also saw his 86th minute volley saved by Mampane. With just a minute left on the clock, substitute Taele beat Dambe in the near post to seal a famous three points for premier league newcomers. Rollers’ loss saw them drop to position four with 34 points.

After the match, Rollers coach Frank Nuttall refused to talk to the media. His counterpart from Gilport Paradzayi Mandivenga said he was elated with the victory. Mandivenga said he did not expect his side to get any points from Rollers looking at their recent form since Nuttall took over. “It was a team effort really. Playing Rollers we knew we could not open up. So we sat back and allowed them to play. I am happy that we got the points,” he said.

The teams:

Gilport Lions: Richard Mampane, Lame Mogwera, Boikobo Kebafidile, Babedi Nchoko, Musa Tamokate, Mpho Ramagonono, Bafentse Namati, Tshephang Molefhe, Kevin Bulala (Taele), Peter Olangi Moemedi Monaka

Rollers: Kabelo Dambe, Kamohelo Matsabu, Ofentse Nato, Arnold Mampori, Onkarabile Ratanang, Ivan Mbowa (Motsholetsi Sikele), Mothusi Cooper, Lemponye Tshireletso, Edwin Moalosi, Tlhalefo Molebatsi Galabgwe Moyana), Bogosi Mfila (Kitso Mpuisang)

Gilport Lions 2 (Bulala 39th, Taele 89th)

Township Rollers 1 (Tshireletso 66th)