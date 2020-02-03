Lucara Managing Director, Naseem Lahri (right) with Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare during the groundbreaking ceremony of Letlhakane Sports Complex PIC: LESEDI MKHUTSHWA

LETLHAKANE: Lucara Botswana managing director, Naseem Lahri said that their company is going to construct a state-of-the-art stadium in the village worth about P35 million.

Lahri was speaking to The Monitor Sport during the stadium ground breaking last week Friday. She told this publication that the construction of Letlhakane Sport Complex is going to cost roughly P35 million.She said that the construction of the sport complex would start around April this year by Net Builders (Pty) Ltd.

Lahri also shared that the project is expected to create significant employment for a number of people in the village.

When giving the keynote address during the ground breaking ceremony the minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare applauded Lucara Botswana for having found it necessary to partner with Boteti Sub-District in developing a sport facility as part of their Corporate Social Investment (CSI). He said that the project would result in a community centre with a multipurpose hall big enough to hold conferences. He added that it would also comprise of a sport complex with a running track, tennis courts, volleyball courts and an outdoor gym. He said that the initiative would not change the landscape of Boteti, but that of Botswana sport infrastructure in general.

Rakgare further said that the facility would enhance the potential for hosting of major national and regional events.

He added: “It will add to Botswana’s competitiveness for hosting major events such as Botswana games, National School sport competitions and the premier league matches.” According to the minister there was no doubt that hosting of such events will positively impact the local economy.

He also said

Banners

that this project will avail much-needed facilities and is expected to facilitate talent identification and developing youngsters in Boteti region.

He appreciated Lucara Botswana’s gesture in assisting the government in implementing the National Sport and Recreation policy.

Rakgare revealed that project would add to the four facilities invested by the private sector while the government has invested in eight sport facilities. He urged other corporate entities to invest in similar facilities in areas in which they operate. He advised both Lucara Botswana and the Boteti community to develop a management structure for the facility with a clear management plan. The minister further said that lessons from their existing stadia are that maintenance is a critical component of managing the facilities hence there is need to use them with due care.

He cautioned those who have been bestowed responsibility to administer sports that the government is crumbling with a deficit budget as it will be delivered by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development today. He therefore said that sports administer need to realise the importance of putting whatever resources they get both from the government and the private sector into good use.

He also said: “We must as a matter of urgency emulate other countries who are trendsetters in practicing good governance in sports. We must account for every thebe we receive and stop corruption. We must clean up our sports and this would give the public, government and corporate sponsors confidence in Botswana sports.”