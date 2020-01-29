Minister of Basic Education, Fidelis Molao says there are no plans yet to convert Letlole Mosielele Junior School to a unified senior secondary school as per the request by Thamaga residents.

Responding to a question from Kgosi Gobuamang of Thamaga region about the consideration the minister explained that he was aware of the desire by the residents though there are no plans to do so.

“Thamaga/Moshupa villages combined junior school enrolment output is currently below the minimum requirement for the existing senior school in Moshupa,” he said.

Molao explained that it would not be cost effective to develop a unified secondary school in Thamaga at this time, as the existing senior school for the catchment area was adequate.

He said Moshupa currently has 1,320 learners when its capacity was 1,470 while Moshupa senior has 1,680 students.

“The admissions from the two villages for Moshupa

senior was just 658 in 2016, it is far less than the 840 students admitted into Form Four.

Molao said as a result, Moshupa had to admit students from Morama, Thamaga study group and other junior schools in order to fully utilise the places available at Moshupa.

He said for the establishment of the new unified senior there must be enough junior schools in the catchement area providing a minimum of 600 eligible junior school leavers.

The minister further noted that both Moshupa and Thamaga have three junior secondary schools each and Thamaga alone produces between 400 to 500 eligible learners annually, making it cost ineffective for a senior school.