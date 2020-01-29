 
  BREAKING: UDC loses appeal with costs

BREAKING: UDC loses appeal with costs

STAFF WRITER Wednesday, January 29, 2020
UDC lawyers and supporters in court PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Five Court of Appeal judges Ian Kirby, Zibani Makhwade, Isaac Lesetedi, Monametsi Gaongalelwe and Singh Walia have unanimously struck out the Umbrella Democratic Change (UDC) appeals citing lack of jurisdiction.

"The appeals must be struck out with costs including costs of counsel," ruled Kirby. This means this is end of the road for UDC 14 parliamentary petitions that included

of UDC leader Duma Boko. 

The Court of Appeal will this afternoon hear the appeal of UDC council candidate Tumelo Ramatsebanyana of Babusi ward from Gaborone South.

