Croz Bred PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Brandon “Croz Bred” Khumoetsile, 26, has always known that he was born to be a musician from a tender age.

The young fellow from Maun grew up interested in various music genres, but only at a later stage a friend introduced him to Eminem.

It was then that the realisation of just the kind of genre he wanted to pursue.

“I loved listening to a lot of Rhumba and Disco music, but after becoming acquainted and becoming a fan of Eminem’s music, I knew that I would be a hip-hop rapper and so that is what I have invested my time and money in to this day”, Khumoetsile said.

He further went on to mention that his stage name, Croz Bred, was inspired by his experiences in school, as that is what other students used to call him by virtue of being light skinned.

Khumoetsile became more hands-on with his music career, around the time he moved to Gaborone from Francistown in 2017.

“ This was shortly after I lost my job in the mine as a lot of them were being shut down at the time, and so I figured why not

pick up the pace a bit,” he revealed.

The journey has not been an easy one however, with a lot of financial pressure, forcing him to bounce between different jobs in order to finance his dream.

He has however received some positive recognition and believes that one day he will rise to become an international artist.

Khumoetsile has headlined a number of shows, some for a few big local stars, the likes of Franco and Culture Spears, which are some of his fondest moments in his musical journey.

He is now working on what he believes to be his biggest project yet, an extended play (EP), with a single already out. The single is called ‘A message to Africa’, aimed at sending a positive message that speaks more of a united Africa.

It is available on all music platforms and members of the society are encouraged to stream and download the track. A full 10 track album is underway, with a few local artists featured and will be released in April.