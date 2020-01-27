The national boxing team flew out to France for a training camp yesterday amidst the disappointment of unpaid allowances.

The team also left without warm apparel, despite making a request for jackets to the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC).

The France training camp is part of the team’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for Senegal, Dakar.

It was unclear on Saturday, when the BNOC would pay the allowances.

The team manager, Gilbert Khunwane told Sport Monitor that he had submitted a request for jackets.

“The BNOC has confirmed receiving the request but it did not inform me whether it would manage to get us jackets or not. Regarding the allowance, we expect it to be credited anytime. I would not blame anyone for this hiccup,” he said.

Khunwane said their schedule has been hectic even the flight tickets for France arrived on Saturday morning.

“Our intention is to go to Cuba after competing in a tournament in Hungary. We have Cuba flight tickets but we do not have VISAs,” he said.

Coach, Master Luza said they were hoping to be provided with warm clothes but that has not happened. “Everything was done late and I hope our sponsors would find a way of assisting us. I had also requested for some gloves and I hope the other team members who will join us later, will bring them,” he said.

BNOC chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said they are working on addressing the needs of the team.

He said despite the delays, all the essentials, like accommodation and transport logistics were taken care of.

“We have been working on addressing the issues since Saturday morning. We hope

everything will go according to plan and that the camp will assist the team qualify for the Olympics,” Serufho said.

Regarding the condition of his squad, Luza said the team was in good shape after their performance at the BoBA inter club tournament.

“The team has been in camp from January 5 and I was impressed by endurance during the tournament. I am worried about power and defence in some of the boxers. There were some aspects that we wanted to improve in boxers like Aratwa Kesemang and Mmusi Tswiigi. They impressed me because they followed my advice, though not perfect but they are coming up well,” he said.

The team would train in France until February 2 and fly to Hungary for a competition that runs up to February 8.

Luza said there is a plan to go to Cuba for a training camp and have test matches.

“The qualifiers are for African countries and most of them competed at the Africa Games. From here there are World Championships in May. They are usually very tough,” Luza said.

He said the team has been working hard since the Africa Games and there has been some improvement.

“I had anticipated the preparations to be better than those of last year but time was a challenge,” he added.

One of the boxers, Rajab Mohammed said his dream is to qualify for Olympics. He said it would break his heart if he does not qualify after missing out of Rio 2016. Mohammed competes in the 52kg flyweight division.