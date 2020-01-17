Tiroyakgosi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

It is just a matter of time before heads start rolling in the aftermath of the so-called Butterfly case, a government insider has revealed.

Causalities expected are one of either the Director Generals of Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Joseph Mathambo Peter Magosi of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Stephen Tiroyakgosi.

However, Magosi is thought to be safe given his closeness to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Masisi is said to be indebted to Magosi after he played a major role in ensuring that the President retained the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) presidency at the Kang Congress in April 2019 and at the October 23, 2019 general elections, the source said.

Amidst confusion and contradictions, a major fallout has happened after the State bungled the investigation and charging of Welheminah Maswabi, dubbed “Butterfly” over the alleged missing billions that involved former president Ian Khama and ex-spy chief Isaac Kgosi.

Maswabi was finally granted bail late last year after the State oversaw a chaotic and embarrassing court application that had said P100 billion had gone missing from Bank of Botswana.

A mistake-prone public response by the State agencies each denying responsibility raised serious questions over government’s preparedness to anticipate and deal with the consequences of the legal blunder.

Post losing the granting of bail to the defence team, the State has issued often conflicting accounts of the investigations with the DCEC distancing itself from the matter and complaining of having been sidelined despite one of its senior investigators, Jako Hubona leading evidence against Maswabi.

The State was left greatly embarrassed after court proceedings revealed that it was so desperate that it fraudulently produced fake bank documents and affidavits of witnesses in a bid to oppose bail application that was eventually granted to Maswabi by the High Court.

Complicating matters further was that key foreign institutions integrity came to question after the State mentioned their names as beneficiaries, leaving their names under disrepute.

South African Reserve Bank, Absa Bank, Nedbank and the name of leading business woman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe were some of those mentioned leaving a big egg on the face of the Botswana government from a foreign relations perspective. As a result, President Masisi’s reputation and standing locally, regionally and internationally has tanked with many questioning the maturity and integrity of his administration. Both former Khama and Motsepe-Radebe have called for an international investigation on the

matter. Insiders say the matter is snowballing with government agencies dithering and alliances loosening. Each party is blaming each other. Mathambo at DCEC has a broken relationship with Magosi. Likewise, Tiroyakgosi at the DPP is fighting for his career.

Tiroyakgosi, in his defence says he was misled by the overbearing agenda driven by the DIS. But there seems to be no sympathy for the DPP by his colleagues.

“He is the DPP for God’s sake, it’s his job to evaluate cases brought before him for prosecution,” said senior counsel working for government. “The DPP is playing politics and is not performing the functions of the DPP. Lately, we have noticed a rush to prosecute by the DPP informed by nothing but improper and irrelevant considerations all for ulterior motives. He can’t hide behind the DIS or the Office of the President. He is supposed to exercise his own discretion taking into account the interests of the public not that of the Office of the President, the DCEC or DIS,” the attorney said.

“This man has brought into disrepute the DPP’s office and that of our Judiciary.”

Meanwhile it is thought Masisi has moved to fire the DPP. Government is in search of a new DPP and it would not be long that the nation sees a new face at the DPP office.

What has delayed the process of replacing the DPP has been the protection of the DPP by the law. Just like the Attorney General and the Accountant General, the DPP Office is protected by law, making it difficult for them to be fired easily.

Not helping Tiroyakgosi is that his deputies and officers have equally lost confidence in him. Behind him there is a lot of backbiting, with some officials within the DPP privately confiding that there are disillusioned with his leadership.

“Not that it’s any better at the DIS and the DCEC. Masisi is having difficulty to hold the glue that kept the various investigating agencies together. Differences are forming based on political alliances, tribalism and some on rightful questioning of the professionalism displayed by government agencies. Some within government have come to wake up to the fact that a lot of prosecutions are based on settling personal scores and other political motivations.”