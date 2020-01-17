Eyeing growth: Sebonego PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Local entrepreneur Base Sebonego’s efforts are paying off after his company, Mosele Legal Services, recently penetrated the South African market, the continent’s biggest financial services arena.

After years of knocking on doors in Ghana, Namibia, and Tanzania, Mosele recently secured an operating licence in neighbouring South Africa. The company offers legal aid products. Customers subscribe monthly and in return have access to lawyers whenever they have need.

Speaking to BusinessWeek, Sebonego said he took the decision to spread Mosele’s wings beyond Botswana due to the need for growth.

“I identified potential local people to work with in those countries because every country requires its people to be empowered as well,” the prominent entrepreneur said. “In addition, they also understand their market well which is instrumental to the business.”

According to Sebonego, penetrating the neighbouring market was not easy due to the nature of that country’s financial services sector. Mosele had to comply with the international-level requirements and standards. “As a foreigner, requirements and vetting are very stringent. “I had to sit and write

examinations and comply with every requirement till they were finally convinced that I am ready to serve in their market.

“The whole process took almost two years,” he said.

Mosele’s licence means that the company is independently registered and regulated by the South African regulatory authority.

According to Sebonego, this proves that Africa is indeed open for business. The entrepreneur is optimistic that Mosele will secure licences in other countries. His property company has already penetrated the South African, Namibian and Ghanaian markets.

Sebonego is also due to soon release a book entitled “RAW: The Start, The Race and The Finish,” which summarises his true-life story in business blended with key insights, lessons learnt and cautionary notes on how to start, deal with the “messy middle” and run a sustainable business. Sebonego’s investment portfolio includes property, insurance broking, textile manufacturing, agribusiness and road construction amongst others.