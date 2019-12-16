Choppies recognised 97 of its employees who have been with the company for 10 years

In their second Long Service and Excellence award ceremony, Choppies recognised 97 employees who have been with the company for 10 years.

Last year, 537 employees were recognised for their long service. With this year’s 97, it means the retail giant has recognised 634 employees since the inception of the awards. The awards included long service, best performing stores and special recognition as well as CEO’s choice award.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare was the guest of honour and he commended the group for recognising loyal and hardworking employees.

“Human resource plays a vital role in every sector of the economy. I stand here today to congratulate all nominees and ask them to continue to provide good service to their employer and the nation in general,” Rakgare said at the awards ceremony at the company’s premises in Commerce Park.

“The golden rule is that ‘you reap what you sow’, and today you can smile proudly because you are now enjoying the fruits of your labour.”

He further stated that the occasion was a clear demonstration of the value attached by the company to commitment and hard work of their employees.

He further expressed appreciation for employment creation, especially for the youth by the group, one of the largest private sector employers.

“Above and beyond, by buying local products and services, Choppies provides support to other stakeholders through various opportunities of trade,” the minister said.

Choppies Group chairperson, Uttum

Banners

Corea said the employees were the bedrock of the group and revealed their strategy would improve the awards so they are not just for the sake of reward but geared to improve productivity.

He said the strategy would also be about shared values in terms of corporate social responsibility, and will be aligned to government strategies of empowerment of the nation.

“The government comes up with plans and it is up to the private sector to implement. We are committed to the government’s model of implementation as staff and board of Choppies,” he said.

Human Resources manager, Molatedi Kgotla noted that 10 years is no child’s play in a labour extensive job.

“These employees have been instrumental to the transformation of the company and they remain the greatest asset.”

He further reiterated their continued support to government in preparing the youth for work. He revealed that out of 200 students on attachment with the store in 2017, 110 had been absorbed to be permanent employees.

Furthermore, out of the 63 who will be graduating, some will be guaranteed employment according to Kgotla.

At the end of speeches and awards the employees and guests were treated to a scrumptious dinner and a spirited performance by MMP Family and party tunes from a DJ as they partied late into the night.