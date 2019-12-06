PALAPYE: The leader of Opposition (LOO) Dumelang Saleshando has called on members of Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) to clean their house as it has been in the public domain for all wrong reasons.

Saleshando was speaking at the closure of the Union’s Central Executive Committee meeting (CECM) held at Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye midweek. He said BOPEU had a benefit of representing a sector dominated by employees, whose qualifications are not at the lowest level of the ladder.

“From that position of privilege, blessed with the human resource that you are blessed with, much is expected of you. The nation must see a greater benefit from the existence of this privilege,” he said.

“While you continue fighting for industrial harmony, I hope BOPEU could also enjoy internal harmony. The challenge is yours to fight for the internal harmony and stop the bickering,” said the LOO.

BOPEU has been embroiled in internal wars that ensued after the union’s congress last year. The internal squabbles culminated in the ousting of their former president, Masego Mogwera last week Saturday in Palapye.

Although some members believe it was contempt of court, as the matter

involving Mogwera’s suspension was before the courts, BOPEU went ahead and elected new office bearers to lead the Union. The newly endorsed president of BOPEU, Olefile Monakwe also called to the members of the Union to hasten to bring sanity back, and help the workers’ movement to recover

from the current unrest.

He said there was a compelling need to restore public confidence in the movement.

“Our organisation can only survive beyond today if comrades exercised discipline and remained members in good standing at all times,” the new Union leader said. Manakwe confirmed to the gathering at the CECM that the congress emerged from the special general congress where a new committee endorsed by the Union was ready to turn a leaf and start operations on a new slate.

“The congress was able to dispose of all the pending business items and or agenda that we did not conclude at the 2018 Kasane national congress.”

He further stated their performance in the recent past was worrisome. A classical case in point, he said was the recent public service negotiations where the report of the PEMANDU Commission was discussed. “The outcome of the talks was not what your average employee would have hoped for.” It appeared at the executive committee meeting that there was much tension and the backbiting could not be concealed as a series of caucuses by various groups dominated throughout the internal deliberations.

A few Unions from outside the country gave solidarity messages and local Unions did not turn up.