Township Rollers striker,Tumisang Orebonye (in blue) wasonincredible formagainst Miscellaneous PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Kabelo Boranabi Correspondent Rollers 3 (Orebonye fourth, 51st, 69th) Miscellaneous 0 TLOKWENG: Tumisang Orebonye ended his goal drought with a hat-trick against Miscellaneous in a BTC Premiership encounter played at the Royal Aria Stadium.

The 3-0 win takes Popa just three points behind leaders, Security Systems but with a game less.

It only took Orebonye four minutes to open the scores as he tapped in Edwin Moalosi’s cross. The visitors looked cautious thus inviting the home side into their half. In the 20th minute, Orebonye had the chance to double the lead but shot over the bar before Kago Monyake had his shot by the goalkeeper just a minute later.

Tse Nala went for the long balls but were easily thwarted. Striker, Molaodi Tlhalefang was often isolated at the front. In the 38th minute Phenyo Serameng tried to pick a spot on the far post but his shot went just wide. Visiting side’s goalkeeper Kagiso Moganetsi had a busy afternoon as he was called once into action by Moalosi and Kamogelo Matsabu but on both occasions he came tops. Popa took a 1-0 lead in to the break.

Six minutes into the second half, Orebonye doubled the lead with an acrobatic volley.

The striker nearly got a third several minutes later. After beating the Miscellaneous defence to the ball, Orebonye ran goalwards, but his shot hit the post and agonisingly moved across goal

before going out.

Orebonye then completed his hat-trick with a header on the 69th minute. Popa thought they had after Moganetsi brought down Mothusi Cooper but the referee waved away the appeal. Late in the match substitute, Botsile Kebaikanye was in a good position but shot wide as the visitors had a rare moment in the Rollers’ half.

“In the past games this season I have not been able to score. So I am very happy to have got the three goals. My overall performance was much better than in previous games. Getting an early goal always helps to settle the nerves so you play with confidence.

I think we played well as a team: we played according to instructions. We did not undermine the opponent. But we decided to go hard on them from the first minute in order to get the win,” Orebonye said after the game.

The Teams:

Rollers: Wagarre Dikago (Keeagile Kgosipula), Matsabu, Simisane Mathumo, Ofentse Nato, Onkarabile Ratanang, Cooper, Ivan Mbowa, Kago Monyake (Segolame Boy), Serameng, Orebonye (Kitso Mpuisang), Moalosi

Miscellaneous: Moganetsi, Bokani Leeto, Onalenna Molelekwa (Kebaikanye), Oganne Lesokola, Oabile Bathusi, Mucheka Longwane, Ernest Ngwaga (Kago Kgano) Amos Nyoni, Tlhalefang, Hamadzashe Moyo, Itumeleng Mabuaaeme