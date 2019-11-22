Dingake

Justice Professor Key Dingake has been reappointed as a Judge of the Residual Special Court of Sierra Leone (RSCSL) for another six years.

Judges of the RSCSL are appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations for a period six years subject to renewal. Dingake’s initial appointment was made in 2013 and is coming to an end in December this year.

Mmegi has learnt that not all the Judges of the court appointed in 2013 were reappointed. The RSCSL was established pursuant to an agreement signed between the United Nations and the Government of Sierra Leone on August 11, 2010. ... to preside over violations of international criminal law and or international humanitarian law that took place in Sierra Leone in the mid 1990s, during the civil war in that country.

This led amongst others to the trial and eventual conviction and imprisonment of Charles Taylor, former President of Liberia. The RSCSL is made up of about 16 judges majority of whom are drawn from many countries across the globe such as

Banners

United States of America (USA), Britain, Austria, Ireland, Kenya, and Botswana.

The Judges of the RSCSL sit when and if necessary to conduct the business of the court. The court may sit in Free Town in Sierra Leone or in the Hague, Netherlands. The Registrar is based in the Netherlands.

In between the desired sittings, the Court may undertake any other business related to its mandate.

Two years or so ago it looked into revising it’s rules; an assignment which was assigned to Dingake to lead. Other members of his committee were Justices Nahamaya from Uganda, Philip Waki from Kenya and David Thompson from the USA.

At its last Plenary session held in Vienna in December 2018 Judge Dingake together with Justice Lanaola, a Justice of the Supreme Court in Kenya presented a paper on the; “ICC and Africa” which essentially interrogated the relationship between the ICC and African countries.