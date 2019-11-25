FRANCISTOWN: The body of a missing girl aged one year and eight months was recovered on Friday morning after three days of searching. On Tuesday last week, scores of villagers joined forces with the police in search of two siblings who went missing and it was alleged that they had drowned in a stream.

The two siblings, aged five and 20 months, met their fate when they slipped into Kgobola lengole stream, which passes through Borolong village.

Through a search on the same day the police and the villagers managed to retrieve the body of the eldest and his body was certified dead upon arrival at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH). The police were informed that during the fateful day their mother left them at home to go shopping but they later decided to follow behind to local retail outlets. The police and public at large continued with their search for the younger toddler and it was only on Friday morning that she was reported to have been found.

When confirming the incident, Tati Town Police Station commander, Edward Leposo said the young girl’s body was found near Mophane lands. He said unlike her five-year-old sibling’s body, which was recovered just under the bridge near where they fell, the 20-month- old girl’s body was discovered a few kilometres away from the stream in Shashe River.

The police boss said the floating body was spotted by a passerby at Mophane

lands along Shashe River. “We received an anonymous tip off at Mophane lands reporting that they saw something like a child floating in the heavily flowing river,” Leposo said. He added that indeed when they searched along the river near Mophane land they found the body of the missing girl.

He said the body was then verified by the little girl’s uncle who was part of the search team as a matter of fact that she was the same child they were looking for. Leposo said the girl was then retrieved from the river by members of the public together with the police and taken to NRH where post mortem examination was being conducted. The police boss said this is the second incident in his policing area that has been reported since the beginning of the rainy season.

He said three weeks earlier, a body of another boy was also found at Chadibe and the cause of death was drowning.

Leposo cautioned parents and teachers to take care of their children during the rainy season so that more lives could be saved.