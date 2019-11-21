In the shade: Magosi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Intelligence boss, Peter Magosi's job appears on shaky ground, with speculation mounting this afternoon that his employer at the highest office had slapped him with a letter of suspension.

Magosi has been under pressure lately from opposition party members and some ruling party Members of Parliament who argue that he is failing at his job.

The Directorate on Intelligence and Security (DIS) chief’s critics say he has presented several flawed high profile corruption, terrorism and money laundering cases that have bruised government’s image and cost taxpayer funds.

While sources close to the matter insisted the spy chief had received his letter today, repeated attempts to speak with Magosi hit a brick wall. The Director General did not respond to Mmegi’s calls and messages, while DIS spokesperson, Edward Roberts could not be reached after several attempts.

The new Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng told Mmegi he was unaware of Magosi’s suspension.

Recently, Magosi emerged scathed from a High Court challenge filed by Jiangsu against their suspension from the P1.5 billion Moshupa Primary Hospital tender. Justice Jennifer Dube found that while Magosi’s agency had blacklisted Jiangsu from the project and other tenders, the spy chief had failed to provide clear reasons for their decision.

The spy chief is also under pressure in the now notorious “Butterfly” case in which DIS agent, Wilhelmina ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi is accused of misappropriating billions of Pula from the public purse to benefit prominent personalities, including former President Ian Khama.

Despite the DIS-led investigation announcing that it had linked Maswabi, Khama, former spy chief Isaac Kgosi and South African businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe to a scandal involving up to P100 billion, the State’s case recently

Banners

suffered a blow when Maswabi’s lawyers punched holes in the allegations.

The State appears to have relented and has not filed any opposition to Maswabi’s bail application due before the High Court tomorrow, despite the grievous allegations made and the amounts involved.

Magosi’s allies say the pressure is coming from professional opponents out for revenge against spy boss, whom they say has ruffled feathers by very publicly pursuing major corruption cases.

New Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando on Tuesday dealt Magosi another blow, saying the DIS had been complicit in making the recent general elections unfree and unfair.

“For the first time in the history of our country, key state institutions, namely the DIS and Botswana Unified Revenue Services played a key role in influencing the outcome of the 2019 the general elections.

“The DIS director general made public statements about the Independent Electoral Commission database and the 2019 general elections that demonstrated a desire and plan to interfere with the electoral process.

“The DIS role in the 2019 general elections has put an ugly stain on the credibility of the election outcome.

“It was inevitable that those who knew that the involvement of the DIS in the election process was likely to compromise their electoral fortunes, will find it difficult to accept the results,” Saleshando said, responding to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s State of the Nation Address.

The cloud surrounding Magosi has reportedly displeased the president, who it is understood, has lately been leaning towards reining in the spy chief.