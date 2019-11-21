Welheminah 'Butterfly' Mphoeng Maswabi in court PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has allegedly decided not to oppose Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) agent Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi bail application, which is to be heard tomorrow.

The state, which is accusing Maswabi, known as ‘Butterfly’ of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport has failed to file responding papers regarding bail despite asking for more time to do so in Monday.

According to information reaching this publication, state has taken a decision not to oppose bail and they are likely to file non-opposition papers this night or early morning.

hand Maswabi who has is also accused of having the sum of U$D390m in her personal account and having offshore accounts with large sums of money had approached court on urgency seeking bail after his attorneys Unoda Mack and Uyapo Ndadi discovered that evidence used previously to deny her bail was fraudulent and had been manufactured as per experts.

She has been in jail since October 19, 2019.