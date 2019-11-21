Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has allegedly decided not to oppose Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) agent Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi bail application, which is to be heard tomorrow.
The state, which is accusing Maswabi, known as ‘Butterfly’ of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport has failed to file responding papers regarding bail despite asking for more time to do so in Monday.
According to information reaching this publication, state has taken a decision not to oppose bail and they are likely to file non-opposition papers this night or early morning.
On the other
She has been in jail since October 19, 2019.