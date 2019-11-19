Former FCC Mayor James Kgalajwe

FRANCISTOWN: Following his stinging defeat at the just-ended general elections, former mayor of Francistown James Kgalajwe landed in trouble when he failed to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment in respect to child maintenance charges.

After he failed to appear before Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi, inspector Mbatshi Mafa applied for a warrant of arrest to be issued against Kgalajwe.

Said Mafa: “The accused is not before court. I am not in a position to state why he is not in court. He was summoned to appear in court today (on November 7). We therefore make an application for a warrant of arrest to be issued against the accused person”.

Magistrate Molefi acceded to the application

made by the state.

“A warrant of arrest is issued against the accused person. He shall appear in court on December 10 for status hearing,” Molefi said.

According to court documents, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) activist is in five months’ maintenance arrears of P1,500.

Court documents further show that Kgalajwe, who defected to the BPF from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), was supposed to pay P300 per month to support his child with one Goitsemodimo Sefalana.