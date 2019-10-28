A number of sports personalities secured seats in the new government in the just ended general elections while only a few were not successful. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

As the nation went to polls last Wednesday, local sports fans’ eyes and ears were keen on the outcome of their favourite sport icons.

A number of sporting heroes secured seats in the new government during the general elections while only a few lost out.

The biggest winner is former sports broadcaster, Tumiso ‘ChilliBoy’ Rakgare. He has made a name for himself as a fearless, vibrant presenter with a career spanning over a decade with the Yarona FM and Gabz FM radio stations.

Rakgare won the parliamentary seat for Mogoditshane under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). In what was tipped to be a tight contest, Rakgare unseated past immediate MP Sedirwa Kgoroba of Alliance for Progressives with a margin of close to 4, 000 votes. He garnered 7, 093 votes as Mzambia Dibe of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) registered 3, 410 to Kgoroba’s 1, 042.

Bruce Nkgakile of the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front and an independent candidate registered 291 and 751 votes respectively.

Rakgare is already tipped to be the next Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development under Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration sources say. Former boxer, Thuso Khubamang (BDP) fought his way into the Gaborone City

Council.

Khubamang, a renowned professional boxing coach and promoter under his own table, D-Scud Boxing and a fearless welterweight during his amateur days, won the Ledumang ward in the Gaborone North constituency.

Another former national team boxer and coach, Thebe Setlalekgosi (BDP) retained his council seat as he won the Mookane Ward in the Mahalapye East constituency.

Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs’ coach and manager, Zaahid Jalal also booked himself a five-year term in the South East council. He, under the BDP, won he Kgosing ward in the Ramotswa constituency.

However it was sorrow and tears for former Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Phillip Makgalemele. UDC’s Aubery Lesaso unseated Makgalemele for the Shoshong Constituency.

Makgalemele who served as the BFA President for between 2004 and 2008 lost by a margin of close to 5, 000 votes. He is also a former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development.

Former Zebras, Notwane and Township Rollers’ striker Tshepiso ‘Sox’ Molwantwa (UDC) also lost the Makwate Ward in the Mahalapye East. Molwantwa is the assistant coach at Red Sparks.