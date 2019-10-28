Notwane will be hoping to turn things around when the league resumes. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

As the BTC Premiership returns to business after the Elections break, all eyes are at the bottom of the league table where sleeping giants, Notwane and Extension Gunners are fighting nail and tooth to survive the dreaded relegation axe.

The two sides have had a difficult start to the season both on and off the field.

Before the season even started, they were docked six points each after failing to comply with the club licensing requirements. As if that was not enough, Gunners found themselves fighting another internal war as its two factions claim to be in control and running the affairs of the club.

The issue remains unsolved although the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has chipped in to resolve the impasse. However ahead of the elections break, Gunners registered their second victory of the season although they remain at position 15 with zero points.

Before the Botswana Premier League (BPL) resolved to postpone the week seven fixtures last week, Gunners were scheduled to play against high riding Security Systems. Notwane on the other hand were to host Miscellaneous as they battle for their first victory of the season.

Out of six games played so far, Notwane have not only failed to win a single game, but also failed to score a single goal. The 0-0 draw against Gaborone United (GU) however has given their supporters hope. They are currently rooted at the bottom of the log with minus five points.

With the league set to resume this coming weekend, both Notwane

and Gunners hope that the elections break was a blessing in disguise. Gilport Lions also find themselves in early danger.

They are sitting at position 14 with one point. Gilport Lions were docked three points ahead of the start of the season. Molepolole City Stars have already responded to their early struggle by sacking head coach, Enos Mmesi this past weekend.

Mmesi only joined City Stars at the start of the season. New comers, Morupule Wanderers as well as TAFIC and Miscellaneous are also not far off the danger zone. They have each collected four points.

At the top, Security Systems seem have shown no intention of dropping any points thus far. They are the only side that has registered a 100 percent win ratio this season.

They have opened a five-point gap at the top between themselves and defending champions, Township Rollers. They have proved to be a surprise package early on in the season with many people expecting Rollers, Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United to be the leading pack.

Rollers were scheduled to take on Galaxy before the BPL postponed last weekend’s fixtures. GU have not yet reached the top gear despite the arrival of Serbian mentor, Nikola Kavazovic. They have collected just 10 points from six games.