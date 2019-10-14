The Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the 2019 General Elections in the Republic of Botswana, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dr. Sibusiso B. Moyo - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe will on October 14, 2019 officially launch the SADC Observer Mission.

In line with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2015), the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Botswana invited SADC to observe the 2019 elections in Botswana.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence

and Security Cooperation has constituted the SEOM to observe the elections.

SEOM activities will be coordinated from the Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone and its composition includes the SADC Secretariat, SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) and members of the SADC Organ Troika and observers from SADC Member States.