BMC Headquarters. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

BMC has experienced poor performance for some time, with sources claiming the dismal performance is due to interference from powerful people who want the Commission to serve their interests.

It is alleged that the termination of the United Kingdom- based company GPS and the hiring of Dr Boitumelo Mogome- Maseko as the BMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was engineered from Office of the President.

“After refusing to renew Dr Akolang Tombale’s contract government asked HRMC to interview candidates for CEO position. The first candidate scored more than 90% and the second scored more than 80% and Dr Boitumelo Mogome- Maseko scored 32% and was given the job at the influence of the former board member and the Office of the President,” the source alleged.

After assuming office, she was directed by Office of the President (OP) to terminate the contract for Sales and Marketing that was done by a UK-based company called GPS, according to the source. OP strongly believed that this company was fronting for the Khamas hence termination,it was alleged.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and former president Ian

Khama do not see-eye-to-eye. “GPS says that the former board member had asked them to establish office in Botswana and give him 5% shares and when they refused, the relationship soured. After their termination, BMC meat could not be sold in European Union (EU) because the termination was done with anger and without any substitute,” said a reliable source.

As a result, in July 2019 there was unsold stock all over 65, 000 cartons in Lobatse; 55, 000 in Table Bay, Cape Town, 30, 000 in EU all totalling 150, 000 cartons costing P200 million. It

is said that after experiencing this problem, BMC and government was all over wanting to sell meat at whatever price because its shelf life was expiring.

“Again because of the none movement of stock especially in Lobatse, BMC was forcing the London officer, name known to this publication, to accept stock from Lobatse and Table Bay in order to create space at these places even though she kept on telling them that she also does not have enough space to keep the stock in EU because stock was not moving.

Stock was pilling in EU which she said was more expensive than when it was pilled in the South Africa and Lobatse.”

It is alleged that she asked BMC to suspend slaughtering but they refused because government had made an undertaking to farmers that BMC will buy cattle at better prices.

Stock was not moving because government terminated GPS contract without any plans. It is alleged that Farmers Association represented by their chairperson Direng Madongo and secretary Abel Modimo have been trying to advise government against terminating GPS without plans because they understand EU market better than the substantive CEO.

“The poor performance of BMC is manmade.”Government has denied the allegations in a one-sentence response, stating that they lack substance.

“There is no substance to any of the allegations you have made,” read a response from government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi. Efforts to get a comment from GPS CEO, Brian Perkins and BMC proved futile.