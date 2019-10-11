Police are optimistic about results yielded from cracking down hard on stock-theft syndicates with their ongoing Kgomokhumo operation.
The Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) Public Relation Officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube said through the operation they managed to stabilise syndicated stock-theft activity that has been causing havoc on farmers across the country.
“The operation appears to be bearing fruit as the numbers of stock-theft arrests have significantly reduced.
Ever since the commencement of the operation we have been holding community outreach programme sensitising the public about this offence,” Motube said.
Meanwhile, the police revealed Leshibitse Customary Court sentenced Keipiditse Malejane, 39, of Mookane village to five years in prison for stealing stock. He was convicted of stealing a ‘letimela’ (stray) cow and its calf at Temesele cattle post.
His co-accused Gabaipone Malejane, 26, was discharged and acquitted for the same offence.