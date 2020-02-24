Basic Education Ministry warns bullies

The Ministry of Basic Education says it has noted with grave concern social media posts containing threats directed towards Form 4 students by Form 5 students in senior secondary schools countrywide.

“As senior secondary schools open doors for Form 4s on the February 25, 2020 the Ministry would like to reassure all Form 4 students, their parents and the public at large, that despite threats our schools remain safe teaching and learning,” the Ministry said in a press statement today. It further said the school leadership will be on the lookout for any threatening behavior by individuals and will take all necessary steps to addressing incidents of bullying.

“The police will be engaged to ensure the law takes its course should any student be found to have violated another’s rights. At the same time school disciplinary

Banners

procedure will strictly be followed to the letter.” Ti says the ministry believes that all children have a right to education free from fear and intimidation. “Bullying is a serious infringement of individual rights and a threat to the self-esteem and self-confidence of targeted pupil(s) hence it shall not be tolerated.”

It appeals to all parents and the community to address the issue of bullying as it is clear that parents who interact with children and young people, in informal and formal settings, have a huge role to play in preventing bullying. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.