Jwaneng Galaxy were relentless against Mahalapye Railway Highlanders on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

SEROWE: Jwaneng Galaxy registered a comfortable 4-0 win in the BTC Premiership match against a depleted Mahalapye Railway Highlanders at a near-empty Serowe Sport Complex on Saturday.

The two sides traded punches at the beginning of the encounter with the hosts showing character against a solid Galaxy opponent.

They shared possession, neutralised each other well and demonstrated equal levels of confidence.

Michael Pepukani, who was over illustrious on the ball, luckily escaped a seventh minute blunder when Patrick Kaunda closed him down, shoved him off the ball and scored. The referee who blew for a foul saved the goalkeeper.

Highlanders squandered a decent chance on the 12th minute when unmarked Oteng Dintwa missed from point blank. He headed Onkokame Motse’s pinpoint cross wayward.

At the other end Gilbert Baruti wasted a cross from Thero Setsile. He wasted time composing inside the box, and defenders quickly closed him down.

When it seemed Highlanders were shifting into a top gear after the half hour mark, Gift Moyo pulled the plug. He received from Atisang Batsi in the penalty area, twisted two defenders and buried the ball at the bottom far post.

The teams exchanged emphatic blows in the referee’s optional time. The upright saved Galaxy after a towering Lynoth Chikuwa redirected his header from a corner into the post.

Setsile returned the favour at the other end seconds later with a trademark shot from outside the box, but Pepukani did enough to push it into the crossbar. Galaxy took a marginal lead to the break.

From the break the visitors stabbed an early dagger three minutes after the restart. Baruti caught a suspect Pepukani off the line and scored with a 40-yard chip.

The goal took

a toil on Highlanders. Galaxy found a series of openings but wasted them. Setsile made amends on the 62nd. He received at the left end drilled grass cutter past Pepukani to increase the lead to 3-0.

Highlanders substitute Bokang Rathopana skied a glorious chance from 16 yards with his first touch.

When the match grew old, Galaxy assumed absolute control and dominated the match. Katlego Mbise passed his first real test when he saved a goalbound shot from Keorapetse Ramakgathi.

Baruti bagged a brace on the 84th with a 40-yard drive. He had received a pass from Setsile and beat Pepukani to the bottom left.

Galaxy players were content with four, despite their coach Miguel Da Costa being livid in the touchline for more goals. He felt they could have capitalised at the closing of the encounter.

“After the third goal we lost concentration and that is not good. We should have scored more. Goals may count at the end,” he said.

Blessing Moyo was unhappy with his goalkeeper. “The second goal totally killed our plan that is where we lost the game, our goalkeeper could have done better. The less said the better.”

The teams:

Highlanders: Michael Pepukani, Mompati Oabile, Thabang Mooketsi, Onkarabile Tsheko, Keabetswe Obonetse, Emmanuel Sekwena, Kealeboga Oitsile, Brian Pheto, Lynoth Chikuwa, Onkokame Motse, Ototeng Dintwa

Galaxy: Katlego Mbise, Thero Setsile, Tebogo Sosome, Isaac Paeye, Thabo Leinanyane, Gape Mohutsiwa, Kutlwelo Mpolokang, Gift Moyo, Gilbert Baruti, Atisang Batsi, Patrick Kaunda

Cautions: Mohutsiwa, Mpolokang

Highlanders 0

Galaxy 4 (Moyo 36th, Baruti 48th, 84th, Setsile 62nd)