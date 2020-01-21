Township Rollers continues to lead the way, in as far as attracting sponsorship is concerned, after sealing an improved deal with local bank, Stanbic on Tuesday.

Rollers is among, if not, the wealthiest club in the league, thanks to healthy sponsorship deals.

On Tuesday, the club and the bank penned a further three year deal, which sees the sponsorship amount rise to P4.5million.

The previous three-year deal was worth P 3.6million, where the club received P1.2million per season, but that has been improved to P1.5million per campaign.

Stanbic chief executive officer, Sam Minta said the bank is proud to be associated with a successful brand like Rollers.

He said the league would go places if other

clubs were administered the same way as Popa.

Rollers chairperson, Walter Kgabung said the injection would allow them to make a mark on the continent.

The team has been an undoubted force in Botswana football for several seasons, and even made inroads in Africa, where the side reached the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time in 2017.

Rollers has won four titles on the trot, and have made a strong come back to stay in touch with this season's leaders, Orapa United.