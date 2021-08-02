 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Parliament on Friday rejected an urgent motion tabled by Ghanzi South ...
For the third time in eight months, the High Court has interdicted the...
As students prepare to return to schools in two weeks’ time, tea...
Kalafhi Medical Centre partnered with a local non-governmental organis...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Good News For Young Mothers

Good News For Young Mothers

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Monday, August 02, 2021
Done deal: Kalafhi and Inspired Horizon signing the MoU
Kalafhi Medical Centre partnered with a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), Inspired Horizons Association, on Thursday to help young mothers and their children with medical services.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commit to achieving various goals and objectives relating to the Young Mothers Support Network initiative formed by Inspired Horizons. Young Mothers Support Programme was launched in 2019 with 30 adolescent girls and young women, supported by Her Voice Fund.

According to the agreement, Kalafhi will assist Young Mothers with baby weighing services, free vaccination and immunisation, free consultation and P300 allowance for medication per annum. It also states that the one-year deal might be extended upon a written mutual agreement by both parties. The partnership is only open to the current 30 young mothers who are benefiting from the programme and shall not be extended to any new members that would join the NGO during the agreed time frame.

The initiative aims to support the pregnancy and motherhood of young females between the ages of 15 and 25 to co-create safe spaces for meaningful participation of Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) representatives in Botswana’s local and national policy and decision-making platforms.

Kaene Disepo is the founder of Inspired Horizons.

 Inspired Horizons

Banners
Association health and advocacy officer, Thatayaone Makabanyana said the organisation was formed after realising that adolescent girls and young women’s voices were silent and had less representation in leadership even though they faced challenges such as social exclusion, economic challenges and sexual violence. She said many local young mothers, more especially those in marginalised rural areas, were not prioritised.

“Our objectives include gathering relevant information and stories from young mothers about their lived experiences to inform age-tailored, gender-responsive policies and youth-friendly services. We also aim to co-create safe spaces for meaningful participation by Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW), in national development agenda settings and advocacy through strengthened referral and multi-sectoral linkages,” Makabanyana pointed out.

She added that they intend to promote social and behavioural change communication addressing cultural and gender norms including gender-based violence, intergenerational and transactional sex and other risky behaviours. She also said they aim to promote accessibility of relevant 21st-century skills development and economic empowerment programmes for AGYW. Young Mothers Support Programme supports expectant mothers or mothers who are between 15 and 25 years.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

It

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort