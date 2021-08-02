Court hammer

FRANCISTOWN: A 55-year-old man, Baithoki Jackson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Emmanuel Benedicto in 2012.

Initially, Jackson was charged with two counts, one for murder and another for unlawful wounding.

However, before the commencement of the trial, the prosecution dropped the unlawful wounding charge, leaving the accused facing a single count of murder.

The particulars of the case are that on or about September 29, 2012, at or near Mapatse cattlepost in the Central Administrative Authority, Jackson murdered Benedicto.

At the commencement of the trial, the common cause is that the evidence was that Jackson had stabbed the deceased with a knife during a fight believed to have been fuelled by a love triangle. Jackson did not deny that he stabbed the deceased but said he did so in self-defence. Justice Phadi Solomon found Jackson guilty of a single count of murder.

The judge found extenuating circumstances in that the accused had been drinking alcohol and that there were issues of jealousy.

State witness, Galefele Rennetse also known as Pununu during cross-examination, admitted that she had a romantic relationship with both

Banners

Jackson and Benedicto. Solomon said it was apparent Jackson’s actions were motivated by jealousy.

She said although Jackson has one previous conviction of bodily harm in 1997, the State had considered that since the new offence was committed 15 years later, the accused person can be treated as a first offender. Solomon said Jackson was cooperative with the police and abided by his bail conditions.

She also mentioned that when passing the sentence they took into consideration delayed court proceedings when the accused person was incarcerated.

In passing sentence, Solomon said the court considers that life had been lost and also mindful that as much as possible, first offenders should be given a lesser sentence looking at the prevailing circumstances. She added the accused had shown that he is violent and needs an opportunity to learn to control his temper.

The judge said the four years and seven months that Jackson had been incarcerated awaiting trial, should be deducted from his 15-year sentence.