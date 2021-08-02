 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Parliament on Friday rejected an urgent motion tabled by Ghanzi South ...
For the third time in eight months, the High Court has interdicted the...
As students prepare to return to schools in two weeks’ time, tea...
Kalafhi Medical Centre partnered with a local non-governmental organis...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Youth Urged To Turn To Farming

Youth Urged To Turn To Farming

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, August 02, 2021
Greener pastures: The youth has been urged to venture into farming PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
With COVID-19 exposing Botswana’s over-dependency on food imports, young people have been urged to venture into agriculture to improve the country’s food security and in turn, reduce unemployment.

The Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Karabo Gare said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana is fighting two monsters; youth unemployment and a high import bill. Worsened by COVID-19, he said Botswana’s import bill stands at P9 billion annually.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ initiative on Friday, Gare said the closure of borders due to the pandemic, has highlighted the importance of self-reliance and food security. The ‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ is an initiative between African Agriculture, Business Botswana and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN).

However, he said agriculture with production can only be achieved through modern ways, which requires fresh minds and energy, and the use of modern technological equipment. He said the participation of youth, who are hard hit by unemployment, would ensure the creation of the much-needed jobs.

“Despite the ramifications brought by COVID-19, it has taught us the importance of self-reliance or food security. When we were hard hit and many borders were closed, we were forced to look within to feed the nation, but it was only a handful of farmers who met the demand,” said Gare.

He said although agriculture is a way of life, local production

Banners
could not meet demand as the majority of the cultivated land is used by farmers for subsistence farming.

‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ initiative is aimed at supporting farmers by offering free farming services such as maintenance of farming equipment and education on farming. 

Gare believes it is through such initiatives that the country can be self-reliant and propel agriculture to be the main contributor to the country’s economic growth drive.

He said the transition to economic development and self-reliance has never been more imperative than now, adding that his ministry aims to improve food security and champion agriculture development.

Business Botswana president, Gobusamang Keebine stressed the importance of the private sector in leading the nation to address issues of food security and unemployment.

He also stated that COVID-19 has ruthlessly exposed the vulnerabilities of the country’s economy and society.

“We don’t produce enough food to feed the nation. We don’t add value to our raw materials. It is imperative to have an organised private sector to lead the nation in addressing these issues,” he said.

Keebine said there is a need for a resilient private sector that is better guarded against future shocks. He said it is critical to have a commercially independent agricultural sector capable of self-reliance.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

It

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort