Greener pastures: The youth has been urged to venture into farming PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

With COVID-19 exposing Botswana’s over-dependency on food imports, young people have been urged to venture into agriculture to improve the country’s food security and in turn, reduce unemployment.

The Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Karabo Gare said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana is fighting two monsters; youth unemployment and a high import bill. Worsened by COVID-19, he said Botswana’s import bill stands at P9 billion annually.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ initiative on Friday, Gare said the closure of borders due to the pandemic, has highlighted the importance of self-reliance and food security. The ‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ is an initiative between African Agriculture, Business Botswana and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN).

However, he said agriculture with production can only be achieved through modern ways, which requires fresh minds and energy, and the use of modern technological equipment. He said the participation of youth, who are hard hit by unemployment, would ensure the creation of the much-needed jobs.

“Despite the ramifications brought by COVID-19, it has taught us the importance of self-reliance or food security. When we were hard hit and many borders were closed, we were forced to look within to feed the nation, but it was only a handful of farmers who met the demand,” said Gare.

He said although agriculture is a way of life, local production

Banners

could not meet demand as the majority of the cultivated land is used by farmers for subsistence farming.

‘Support A Farmer, Feed The Nation’ initiative is aimed at supporting farmers by offering free farming services such as maintenance of farming equipment and education on farming.

Gare believes it is through such initiatives that the country can be self-reliant and propel agriculture to be the main contributor to the country’s economic growth drive.

He said the transition to economic development and self-reliance has never been more imperative than now, adding that his ministry aims to improve food security and champion agriculture development.

Business Botswana president, Gobusamang Keebine stressed the importance of the private sector in leading the nation to address issues of food security and unemployment.

He also stated that COVID-19 has ruthlessly exposed the vulnerabilities of the country’s economy and society.

“We don’t produce enough food to feed the nation. We don’t add value to our raw materials. It is imperative to have an organised private sector to lead the nation in addressing these issues,” he said.

Keebine said there is a need for a resilient private sector that is better guarded against future shocks. He said it is critical to have a commercially independent agricultural sector capable of self-reliance.