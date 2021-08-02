Shumba Energy

Shumba Energy and Solarcentury Africa have signed a co-development agreement to utilise their combined capabilities and strengths to deliver renewable energy and storage projects together in Southern Africa.

The deal follows Shumba’s recent announcement that further to an extensive review of the company’s operations, the primary focus in the immediate term going forward will be on the delivery of renewable energy projects.

The company’s chairperson, Alan Clegg said the contribution of Solarcentury Africa is expected to be material within their co-development roles. Some of the key benefits Solarcentury bring are in terms of providing technical support for Shumba’s role in obtaining any necessary permits, consents or licences; providing financial modelling and project valuation, engineering design and plant optimisation; EPC procurement and liaison; and providing EPCM services.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of focussed execution of the board’s defined strategy to seek and engage the best development partners to deliver utility-scale renewable energy source projects in the generation sector of Botswana and Southern Africa,” he said. “We are looking forward to developing with the Solarcentury Africa team a strong, mutually beneficial and proud track record of delivery, beginning with

Banners

our Tati 100MWp Solar Project in Botswana.”

Shumba Energy recently secured approval for a 100MW solar power plant it intends on spending about $80 million (P880 million) in developing in the Tati area. The company, which has extensive coal licences in eastern Botswana, has positioned the solar project as its number one priority and plans to secure funding for the first 50MW phase within the next six months.

The region has been facing a power deficit for years while several projects are in the pipeline in different countries. Shumba Energy’s plan will be the first solar development targeted at the region and at that scale.

“We are both delighted and proud that we could attract a partner of the calibre and experience of Solarcentury Africa that has a real track record of delivery of sustainable projects that can enable the Shumba vision of maximising our contribution to achieving carbon neutrality within our greater business and on our continent.”