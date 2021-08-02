 
Parliament on Friday rejected an urgent motion tabled by Ghanzi South ...
For the third time in eight months, the High Court has interdicted the...
As students prepare to return to schools in two weeks’ time, tea...
Kalafhi Medical Centre partnered with a local non-governmental organis...
New Miss Botswana Queen To Win Mercedes Benz C200

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, August 02, 2021
After a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of the Miss Botswana beauty pageant have revealed that this year’s queen will walk away with a Mercedes Benz C200 car courtesy of new car dealer, Magariland.

Miss Botswana 2019 Oweditse Phirinyane has been the longest reigning queen and she will finally hand over the crown to a new queen later this year. The new queen will represent Botswana at Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021. Organisers of the pageant, Development Advance Institute (DAI) have now opened for auditions which will be conducted online. The Miss Botswana pageant is open to young women aged between 18 and 25 and should never have given birth. Interested parties are required to pay an audition fee of P250, submit their portrait and full body pictures and short videos. The closing date for the submissions is August 14, 2021.

During the pageant’s media launch on Friday, Benjamin Raletsatsi from DAI said they postponed the launch many times but now decided to go ahead with the search for a new queen. “COVID-19 has delayed us but it has not denied us the opportunity to rise again and even thrive under such conditions,” he revealed. He said when they took over the pageant in 2018 they agreed that they will have a five-year turnaround strategy but they never anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic will come in between. Raletsatsi also said as they begin the search for a new queen from top 30 all the way down to top 16, they will ensure the safety of contestants and members of their team.

this year since the grand finale of the pageant will not be held in the SPEDU region because of the pandemic they will present to Batswana a 13-episode docuseries that will showcase the journey of the contestants. Raletsatsi added Miss Botswana is not just a beauty competition but also a contest of substance. “Miss Botswana provides a platform for many industries. We want to redefine pageantry in Botswana. This is an opportunity for a comeback,” he said. 

Raletsatsi said this year they will strictly empower local businesses and they also welcome any form of sponsorship from businesses in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Phirinyane said Miss Botswana has embarked on a makeover process that has seen them embrace the digital platforms with open arms. “Our new queen will represent Botswana at Miss World pageant which is the home of the renowned beauty with a purpose programme.

Through this platform the winner of Miss Botswana will start a humanitarian project that will show that people are not as beautiful as they look but as they love, care and share,” Phirinyane further revealed.

She advised aspiring applicants to become better, more resourceful, driven and confident Botswana ambassadors.  The beauty queen also said there is an undeniable potential for growth in this opportunity therefore applicants should reach out and grab it.   “I am   privileged to have been part of this because it has accelerated my personal growth,” she concluded.

