  3. Relief As Amos Gets New Lease Of Life

Relief As Amos Gets New Lease Of Life

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, August 02, 2021
Isaiah Jewett and Nijel Amos react after falling on the track while competing in the men's 800m semi finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo PIC: ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP
Nijel Amos will compete in the final of the men’s 800m at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Team Botswana officials lodged a protest yesterday.

The protest followed an incident in which Amos appeared to have been obstructed and tripped during the semi finals of the race yesterday.

Following the protest, the referee used competition rule 17.2 to allow the athlete to compete in the final. According to the rule, if an athlete is jostled or obstructed during an event so as to their progress, then in subsection 17.2.1, if the jostling or obstruction is considered unintentional or caused otherwise than an athlete, the referee may, if they are of the opinion that an athlete was seriously affected, in accordance with Rule 18.7 of the competition rules or rule 8,7 of the technical rules order that the race be re-held or allow

the affected athlete to compete in the subsequent round of the event.

Amos is among the athletes whom the country has pinned its hope on for a podium finish. He remains the only athlete in the country with an Olympic medal after bagging silver at the 2012 London Olympics.  Amos went into the semi final after an easy win during the heats clocking 1:45:04. A new winner will  emerge in Tokyo for the first time since 2012 after double Olympic gold medallist, Kenyan David Rudisha’s persistent injuries denied him a chance to defend his title thereby kicking the race wide open. The  2012 Olympic silver medalist,  Amos, boasts this year’s world leading time of 1:42.91.

Sport

