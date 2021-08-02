BFA chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has set high requirements for the Zebras’ vacant head coach post.

The association on Friday released an advert calling for applications for the post that fell vacant following the departure of Adel Amrouche recently. According to the advert, the suitable candidate for the job should have a CAF Pro or CAF A license. Those holding UEFA Pro or UEFA A license have also been encouraged to apply and a Master’s Degree in Sports Science qualification cited as an added advantage.

Furthermore the candidate must also be proficient in Setswana and/or English Language with five years International football experience at Youth and senior level. In the past, the BFA had mentioned that

the next coach will be required to focus more on development. In one of the roles and responsibilities listed on the advert, the BFA has made it clear that the coach will support the Technical Director in the elite youth programme of the association, which will be run through the schools in the country.

The candidate is expected to lead the talent identification and capacitating coaches who will be assigned to those schools. The BFA has reportedly set a target to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following numerous failed attempts in the previous qualifiers.