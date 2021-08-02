Isaac Makwala PIC: LUCY NICHOLSON REUTERS

Athletics brought the much needed excitement at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Batswana this weekend. The nation believes that there is a chance for a podium finish due to the excitement.

Congratulatory messages on social media were led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his cabinet. The excitement was kicked off by 800m men’s world number one, Nijel Amos on Saturday when he qualified for the semi final. The duo of Isaac Makwala and Leungo Scotch also qualified for the 400m semi finals yesterday.

Makwala had an easy day in office and he was the fastest man in his heat. He stopped the clock at 44.86 to book himself a spot in the semi final scheduled for tomorrow at midday. He has also qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships scheduled for Oregon, United States of America.

The toast of 400m was Scotch who made his Olympics debut. He went head to head with Olympics and World record holder, Wayde van Niekerk in heat four. Scotch challenged the champion on the finish line to finish in the fourth position with a time of 45.32. Scotch qualified for the semi final with a non automatic qualifying time. Makwala will be up against a strong field of van Niekerk, Jamaican sprinter, Demish Gaye and Michael Norman of USA while Scotch will among others clash

Banners

with Michael Cherry from the USA in the semi final.

National team coach, Justice Dipeba told Sport Monitor that he was impressed by the performance of his charges. “We are happy with their performance. This is just the first step, next step is to go through the semi finals and make it to the finals,” he said.

Regarding Scotch, Dipeba said the 400m runner performed very well against some of the top athletes in the world. He added that they are proud of Scotch as he gave his best shot.

Meanwhile, Sport Monitor spoke to Scotch club coach in Maun, Meleko Ndolo who felt that the athlete went out too early.

“He went all out too early, he just need a bit of guidance to manage his race plan. He had stage fright remember it was his first time in that stage but am hopeful he will perform better in semi finals,” Ndolo said. When asked how Scotch should handle the semi final, Ndolo explained that the strong opposition that he would be facing would help him run a sub 45 and probably qualify for the 2022 World Championships.