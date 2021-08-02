 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Government has thus far spent $19.2 million (nearly P200 million) to p...
Nijel Amos will compete in the final of the men’s 800m at the on...
ORAPA: Outgoing Debswana Orapa, Letlhakane and Demtshaa Mines (OLDM) g...
Botswana Football Association (BFA) has set high requirements for the ...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Athletics Triggers Joy And Hope For Podium Finish

Athletics Triggers Joy And Hope For Podium Finish

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, August 02, 2021
Isaac Makwala PIC: LUCY NICHOLSON REUTERS
Athletics brought the much needed excitement at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Batswana this weekend. The nation believes that there is a chance for a podium finish due to the excitement.

Congratulatory messages on social media were led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his cabinet. The excitement was kicked off by 800m men’s world number one,  Nijel Amos on Saturday when he qualified for the semi final. The duo of Isaac Makwala and Leungo Scotch also qualified for the 400m semi finals yesterday.

Makwala had an easy day in office and he was the fastest man in his heat. He stopped the clock at 44.86 to book himself a spot in the semi final scheduled for tomorrow at midday. He has also qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships scheduled for Oregon, United States of America.

The toast of 400m was Scotch who made his Olympics debut. He went head to head with Olympics and World record holder, Wayde van Niekerk in heat four.  Scotch challenged the champion on the finish line to finish in the fourth position with a time of 45.32. Scotch qualified for the semi final with a non automatic qualifying time. Makwala will be up against a strong field of van Niekerk, Jamaican sprinter, Demish Gaye and Michael Norman of USA while Scotch will among others clash

Banners
with Michael Cherry from the USA in the semi final.

National team coach, Justice Dipeba told Sport Monitor that he was impressed by the performance of his charges.  “We are happy with their performance. This is just the first step, next step is to go through the semi finals and make it to the finals,” he said.

Regarding Scotch, Dipeba said the 400m runner  performed very well against some of the top athletes in the world. He added that they are proud of Scotch as he gave his best shot.

Meanwhile, Sport Monitor spoke to Scotch club coach in Maun, Meleko Ndolo who felt that the athlete went out too early. 

“He went all out too early, he just need a bit of guidance to manage his race plan. He had stage fright remember it was his first time in that stage but am hopeful he will perform better in semi finals,” Ndolo said. When asked how Scotch should handle the semi final, Ndolo explained that the strong opposition that he would be facing  would help him run a sub 45 and probably qualify for the 2022 World Championships.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Trump card! No congress......yet.

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort