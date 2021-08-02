FILE PIC: Tshepiso Rebatenne and Boitswarelo Butale (in blue) once again faced off in the final, this time the latter came out victorius

From almost half a year missing from the table, former number one, Boitshwarelo ‘Bizo’ Butale has won the Phoenix Assurance Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) invitational tournament held over the weekend at the BUAN Hall, Sebele.

The Smash Maniacs player last played in a tournament held in March this year. She missed the last month edition of the BTTA series and dropped out of the top 10 in the rankings.

In her last outing, she was knocked out in the semifinals by Olorato Ramagapu. Bizo relinquished her top spot following the semifinal departure and missing the last tournament. She entered the weekend’s

tournament sitting at number 12 and with all to play for to reclaim the top spot. She was pitted in Group two of the tournament alongside defending champion, Game Kebodiwang in what was a rather fair draw for the veteran. The weekend proved a very tight affair in the women’s section. Butale however managed to sail through to the semifinals after narrowly beating Oratile Kedisaletse 3-2 to set yet another classic final match against long time rival, Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe Table Tennis Club. The pair produced a

final not short of fireworks for the spectators watching live on social media platforms on Saturday. Bizo walked away a 3-2 victor in the first final match between the two long-term rivals in over a year.

In the men’s section, former top ranked player, Tshenolo Mooketsi did not have the same fortunes as Butale upon his return. The 23-year-old missed the previous edition of the series and had a rude welcoming to the table. After qualifying for the knockout round, Mooketsi was dumped out of the tournament by eventual winner and defending champion, Bakang Maloka in the quarterfinals. Maloka sailed all the way to the final to beat Masa Lesole 3-1 as he continues his dominance on the table.

Full Results

Men-Quarter FinalsBakang Maloka 3-0 Tshenolo Mooketsi

Tirelo Tshipinare 3-1 Rorisang Raesima

Thobo Matlhatsi 3-1 William Olyn

Boago Malobela 2-3 Masa Lesole

Semi Final

Maloka 3-2 Tshipinare

Lesole 3-2 Matlhatsi

Final

Maloka 3-1 Lesole

Women-Semi Finals

Rebatenne 3-2 Ramagapu

Butale 3-2 Kedisaletse

Final

Butale 3-2 Rebatenne