 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Government has thus far spent $19.2 million (nearly P200 million) to p...
Nijel Amos will compete in the final of the men’s 800m at the on...
ORAPA: Outgoing Debswana Orapa, Letlhakane and Demtshaa Mines (OLDM) g...
Botswana Football Association (BFA) has set high requirements for the ...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Bizo Returns To Clinch Table Tennis Crown

Bizo Returns To Clinch Table Tennis Crown

KABELO BORANABI Monday, August 02, 2021
FILE PIC: Tshepiso Rebatenne and Boitswarelo Butale (in blue) once again faced off in the final, this time the latter came out victorius
From almost half a year missing from the table, former number one, Boitshwarelo ‘Bizo’ Butale has won the Phoenix Assurance Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) invitational tournament held over the weekend at the BUAN Hall, Sebele.

The Smash Maniacs player last played in a tournament held in March this year. She missed the last month edition of the BTTA series and dropped out of the top 10 in the rankings.

In her last outing, she was knocked out in the semifinals by Olorato Ramagapu. Bizo relinquished her top spot following the semifinal departure and missing the last tournament. She entered the weekend’s

tournament sitting at number 12 and with all to play for to reclaim the top spot. She was pitted in Group two of the tournament alongside defending champion, Game Kebodiwang in what was a rather fair draw for the veteran. The weekend proved a very tight affair in the women’s section. Butale however managed to sail through to the semifinals after narrowly beating Oratile Kedisaletse 3-2 to set yet another classic final match against long time rival, Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe Table Tennis Club. The pair produced a

Banners
final not short of fireworks for the spectators watching live on social media platforms on Saturday. Bizo walked away a 3-2 victor in the first final match between the two long-term rivals in over a year.

In the men’s section, former top ranked player, Tshenolo Mooketsi did not have the same fortunes as Butale upon his return. The 23-year-old missed the previous edition of the series and  had a rude welcoming to the table. After qualifying for the knockout round, Mooketsi was dumped out of the tournament by eventual winner and defending champion, Bakang Maloka in the quarterfinals. Maloka sailed all the way to the final to beat Masa Lesole 3-1 as he continues his dominance on the table.

Full Results

Men-Quarter FinalsBakang Maloka 3-0 Tshenolo Mooketsi

Tirelo Tshipinare 3-1 Rorisang Raesima

Thobo Matlhatsi 3-1 William Olyn

Boago Malobela 2-3 Masa Lesole

Semi Final

Maloka 3-2 Tshipinare

Lesole 3-2 Matlhatsi

Final

Maloka 3-1 Lesole

Women-Semi Finals

Rebatenne 3-2 Ramagapu

Butale 3-2 Kedisaletse

Final

Butale 3-2 Rebatenne

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Trump card! No congress......yet.

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort