FRANCISTOWN: The national Parents, Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson, Edward Moganana has slammed parents for neglecting their children since the closure of schools amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier during this month, Botswana Sectors for Educators Trade Union and Botswana Teachers Union implored government to close schools for two weeks to monitor COVID-19 cases.

Following the public hue and cry, the Ministry of Basic Education took a decision to close all schools with effect from July 16 to August 17 so that they are inspected for COVID-19 compliance. The schools closure was also meant to stem the school-based COVID-19 cases.

Despite the closure of schools to curb the deadly virus spread, Mmegi observed that many children are left unsupervised and loiter the streets, and malls for no apparent reasons.

In an interview with this publication, Moganana said they have been receiving reports from across all 10 regions about students loitering around the streets in the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was crystal clear that most of the parents have abandoned their responsibilities to look after their children. He stated that most of these children loiter around streets in groups without protective masks.

He indicated that the unacceptable behaviour is a major concern, as the children will put the lives of their parents at home at risk. Moganana added the wild behaviour portrayed by children might have been the major cause of the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

“The way these children come together in groups on the streets and not wearing masks is very scary,” he said.

“They are going to spread the disease starting

with their families.”

The PTA national chairperson further stated that since the closure of schools, the COVID-19 death toll has risen together with the number of positive cases.

He indicated that for now he cannot quantify the number of students who tested positive since the closure, simply because they are not tested as compared to when schools were operational.

He said they have appealed to relevant authorities to restrict movement of students countrywide in order to curb the spread of the disease.

According to Moganana, law enforcers such as the police and soldiers together with clusters should be deployed on the streets to ensure total adherence to all the COVID-19 health protocols.

He said the same children should be charged for not adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.

In fact, he stated that the same children who loiter in the streets should be arrested just like at the beginning of the pandemic in order to control their movement.

He also blamed the Presidential Task Force for having informed the nation that children were at low risk of dying from the disease.

Moganana said the statement has contributed immensely to the reckless behaviour shown by the same children.

He further emphasised on stakeholder collaboration including elders and community leaders, so that the children can be disciplined.

He said the children should be taught life skills so that they can understand how the decisions they make daily could impact on their families.