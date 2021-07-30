BDP Headquaters, In Francistown the party has suspended its operative on aligation of defilment PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has finally resolved to suspend its branch secretary for Francistown East in order to allow him to clear his name against defilement charges levelled against him.

The party’s Francistown East branch secretary, Boikanyo Bateng was recently charged with defilement by the Francistown Magistrates Court. Until his suspension this week Wednesday, Bateng was still holding his position in the party.

He initially pleaded guilty to defilement during his earlier appearance but later changed his plea. After his initial guilty plea, Bateng reportedly spent more than two weeks in police custody.

On Wednesday, Bateng also had a telephone interaction with the BDP’s Francistown branch chairperson, Baemedi Medupi where he was asked to offer clarity in relation to his case before he was later slapped with a suspension.

It has since emerged that Bateng did not inform senior party structures about the defilement charges against him but some of the BDP activists in Francistown East knew about the case.

“It has come to notice of the Francistown regional committee that there is an allegation of defilement case pending against you at the Magistrates Court.

This matter was discussed by ourselves and we concluded as follows: The regional committee views the allegations in a very serious light, and we have therefore, resolved to recommend that because you are an office bearer in the (Francistown East branch secretary), we reccomend that as per article 15.2 of

the BDP constitution you be suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of your case in court,” reads the suspension letter from the party. The suspension letter was authored by Julius Boloko, the deputy regional secretary for the Francistown region. Medupi confirmed the suspension yesterday.

“Until we received your call (from Mmegi), we were not aware that the branch secretary has been charged with defilement. A decision to suspend him was taken after thoroughly engaging him (Bateng),” Medupi said.

Bateng was not available for comment in relation to his suspension and pending defilement case.

He did not answer his phone despite repeated efforts to reach him. Meanwhile, he was supposed to appear in court yesterday for status update on his case.

He however, did not appear and details surrounding his case were relatively sketchy.

Early last year, the BDP slapped Nata-Gweta legislator, Polson Majaga with a 60-day suspension after he was arraigned on charges of defilement before the Nata Magistrates Court. The suspension was later made indefinite. The party stated that Majaga was suspended to enable him to clear his name in the wake of the charges levelled against him.

The legislator was later absolved from wrongdoing and subsequently welcomed back into the party.