K’Sean

Upcoming local artist ,Sean Mathuba also known as K’Sean has revealed that with the pandemic having halted life in the music industry he has now opted to marketing his music through platforms such as TikTok.

TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share 15-second videos on any topic of their choice. “In marketing my music I've come up with a few ideas and also get a few from my team such as getting promoters, TikTokers and others to help get our music out there. Even though a lot hasn't been implemented yet it's a work in progress,”the artist said in an interview with Arts & Culture.

K’Sean explained that what makes his music different from other artists is that he is a storyteller. “I tell my story and make sure people understand it word for word. At the moment I only have one mixtape and four singles and a pending E.P titled, ‘Good in the Bad’,” he indicated. He said all of his songs were recorded and produced by Pro Lanez at Mollo Records. The Mahalapye born star who is currently based in Kgatleng recalled that his music journey started when he was young. K’Sean said

his parents enrolled him into a music school (Music House Academy) where he fell in love with instruments and singing. “But as time went on I lost interest until 2018 when a friend of mine was recording songs and I became interested, I also started making songs for fun until last year 2020, a very tough year it was but through those hardships that was when K'Sean was born,” he expressed.

The artist who is mostly focused on the HipHop/RnB genres further disclosed that the challenges he faces as an artist is getting support from family and friends. “My achievement right now was being signed to Mollo Records, by Pro Lanez so it was a very special moment for me. There's just a lot I am planning to do as an artist but all I need is the right people and the right resources, I know my music is an inspiration to a lot and that's why I'm planning on going big with it.”