Multi-talented local artist, Mambo Ntema (real name Onalethuso Petruss Buyile) has released a dancehall album titled, Stranger. “I do different genres and artistic forms of expressions.

I do folk-Jazz and reggae-dancehall but my current project is a reggae-dancehall and afrobeat album. The album Stranger has 22 songs. The inspiration is derived from daily life experiences and encounters such as gender based violence, love and passion, soul searching, self-awareness, politics, socio-economic inequalities, poverty, vulnerabilities, culture and heritage,” Mambo Ntema told Arts & Culture in an interview.

The album Executive Producers are TayBoz (HashTag Music) in Kasane and Taylor (Tayla Tonez Muzik Productions BW).

Stranger was co-produced by Tribal Tiido (FarmBoyz Internationale) in Gaborone, EQue Maeba (EQuematic Records) in Maun, Norris Chisadza (Ravel Tribe) in Zimbabwe, TebanCee (TeamVibesy Music Group SA), Stefano Andriolo (Augusta Massive Records) in Italy and Tommy Waddington (NiceUp Productions UK).

Mambo Ntema wrote all the songs. The songs are mostly in English with an infusion of Shiyeyi, Thimbukushu, Chikuhane, Setswana and creole.

Looking back, Mambo Ntema said he started songwriting in 2003 whilst at Maun Senior Secondary School. He then released a 10 track CD as a school band (Barking Gecko) entitled African Child in 2004. In 2008, as a member of a Dancehall duo Bajah-Ekzyl released a 14 track CD called Wanted.

“My music is authentic and a creative infusion of different artistic elements and lyricism. I write and sing songs that appeal to different cohorts of the listeners

and supporters. I sing about daily life and reality. I don’t fantasize. I am a realist,” he added.

The 36-year-old artist added that finance has been the main challenge for him. Ntema also said music is a business that can sustain nations but mostly creatives don’t have the requisite financial muscle to push the vibes. “And back biting is a great challenge.

We have a lot of doubt and negativity towards our own art as a nation. We need a mind-set change as a country. The local market is exploitative. Local event organisers don’t give me any mileage.

I think, may be, they don’t believe too much in the musical vibes I am elevating,” he revealed. He said people like to dance and the popular genres are the dynamic sub-genres like Amapiano.

“I do push my own brand in person through physical presence (road side open market stalls in Maun and Kasane), social media campaigns, radio and newspaper features.

Recently, I voiced a jingle for DJ Gouveia and Selecta Dimo “THE TUCKSHOP” every Wednesday on RB2 from 9am-09:35hrs and its really pushing the brand”.

Mambo Ntema’s Stranger album is available in hardcopies (CD) and online on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and Tidal. The music video is on Facebook and YouTube with more than 22,000 views.