Bahai

Bahai community in Botswana invites members of the public to join in virtual prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow at 7pm.

“There are two ways of healing sickness. The first is by the treatment of physicians, the second is consisteth in prayers offered by the spiritual ones to God and in turning to Him. Both should be used and practised,” reads the Bahai writings.

“The true worshipper, while praying, should endeavour not so much to ask God to fulfil his wishes and desires, but rather to adjust these and make them conform to the Divine Will. Only through such an attitude can one derive that feeling of inner peace and contentment, which the power of prayer alone can confer,” read the Bahai writings in part.

The Bahai writings further show that the powers latent in prayer are manifested when it is motivated by the love of God, beyond any fear or favour, and free from ostentation and superstition. It is to be expressed with a sincere and pure heart conducive to

contemplation and meditation so that its effects can illumine the rational faculty.

Such prayer it is said will transcend the limitation of words and go well beyond mere sounds. The sweetness of its melodies must gladden and uplift the heart and reinforce the penetrating power of the Word, transmuting earthly inclinations into heavenly attributes and inspiring selfless service to humankind.

The Universal House of Justice

Prayers, which were revealed to ask for healing, apply both to physical and spiritual healing.

“Recite them, then, to heal both the soul and the body. If healing is right for the patient, it will certainly be granted; but for some ailing persons, healing would only be the cause of other ills, and therefore, wisdom doth not permit an affirmative answer to the prayer.”

Prayers against the pandemic on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7pm Botswana time.

Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83929306557?pwd=SXNwVnZVaytmd1NpdHRjTysxWitudz09

Meeting ID: 839 2930 6557

Passcode: 123668