 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Bahai community in Botswana invites members of the public to join in v...
Tatitown police have arrested a 36-year-old undocumented Zimbabwean ma...
FRANCISTOWN: A grandfather who could not control his libido will spend...
The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) seeks to market Botswa...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Opinion & Analysis
  3. Bahai community prays against COVID-19

Bahai community prays against COVID-19

CORRESPONDENT Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Bahai
Bahai community in Botswana invites members of the public to join in virtual prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow at 7pm.

“There are two ways of healing sickness. The first is by the treatment of physicians, the second is consisteth in prayers offered by the spiritual ones to God and in turning to Him. Both should be used and practised,” reads the Bahai writings.

“The true worshipper, while praying, should endeavour not so much to ask God to fulfil his wishes and desires, but rather to adjust these and make them conform to the Divine Will. Only through such an attitude can one derive that feeling of inner peace and contentment, which the power of prayer alone can confer,” read the Bahai writings in part.

The Bahai writings further show that the powers latent in prayer are manifested when it is motivated by the love of God, beyond any fear or favour, and free from ostentation and superstition. It is to be expressed with a sincere and pure heart conducive to

Banners
contemplation and meditation so that its effects can illumine the rational faculty.

Such prayer it is said will transcend the limitation of words and go well beyond mere sounds. The sweetness of its melodies must gladden and uplift the heart and reinforce the penetrating power of the Word, transmuting earthly inclinations into heavenly attributes and inspiring selfless service to humankind.                                             

The Universal House of Justice

Prayers, which were revealed to ask for healing, apply both to physical and spiritual healing.

“Recite them, then, to heal both the soul and the body. If healing is right for the patient, it will certainly be granted; but for some ailing persons, healing would only be the cause of other ills, and therefore, wisdom doth not permit an affirmative answer to the prayer.”

Prayers against the pandemic on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7pm Botswana time.

Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83929306557?pwd=SXNwVnZVaytmd1NpdHRjTysxWitudz09

Meeting ID: 839 2930 6557

Passcode: 123668

Subscribe to



Opinion & Analysis

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

UDC, BDP Caucus

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort