The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) seeks to market Botswana at the coming international Dubai Expo in order to boost the local economy.

The expo has been cited as a unique platform that attracts business and promotes international cooperation.

About 192 countries are expected to participate in the six-month-long event, which will start in October this year and end in March 2022.

Botswana will participate as a sponsored state, as the United Arab Emirates is supporting Botswana with 206 square metres of exhibition space where Botswana will be showcasing local products and talent throughout the six months.

Speaking during a press briefing today, BITC CEO Olebile Kelotsositse said at the expo, the investment promotion agency is targetting the attraction of P180 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), P100 million in export revenue and a five percent increase in the number

Banners

of tourists.

“There will be thousands of networking opportunities as participants can interact with other participating countries. We have mobilised stakeholders to play a role in the programme and they have been forthcoming,” he said.

In the six months at the expo, Botswana will host mining processes, jewellery, fashion, financial services in October, then innovations and interventions in November, followed by arts and crafts in December, then tourism in January 2022. Foods of Botswana will be highlighted in February while a ‘Botswana Day’ will be held in March as activities scale down to the official closing of the expo.

The Dubai Expo was postponed by 12 months from last year following the outbreak of COVID-19.