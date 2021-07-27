 
Latest News

BCP postpones virtual elective conference

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Saleshando PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has postponed its virtual elective conference to September, which was supposed to be held from July 31 to August 1, 2021. 

 

When briefing the media yesterday at Avani Hotel, party president Dumelang Saleshando said: "When the date for the conference was decided upon we had anticipated that the vaccine rollout would have covered a sufficient number of the population thus flattening the COVID-19 curve. It has since emerged that the vaccine rollout is moving at a snail's pace. As such, the country may not reach herd immunity anytime soon". 
In addition, the party president said his party members have not been spared either by COVID-19 since some are in isolation including some in leadership positions. 
He continued: “It is against this background that an emergence virtual meeting of the central committee was convened to reflect on the surge of COVID-19 cases and assess the status of the planned elective conference. The postponement is due to COVID-19 infections and deaths".
He further requested the members to finalise logistical preparations in readiness for the conference once a decision on a new date is finally taken, which "we hope will happen before the end of 2021". 
Saleshando said they will keep on monitoring the situation. Nominations for party central committee positions are closed and delegates will remain the same as the ones elected by constituency congresses.

Saleshando said they will keep on monitoring the situation. Nominations for party central committee positions are closed and delegates will remain the same as the ones elected by constituency congresses.

 

