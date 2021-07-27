 
  Mmegi
  Announcement: National Lottery Licence

Announcement: National Lottery Licence

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Gambling Authority CEO: Thuli Johnson
On the 4th of June 2020, the Gambling Authority (the Authority) announced Growmine Africa (Pty) Limited, trading as Dineo tsa Pula, as the Preferred Applicant, and Ithuba Solutions (Pty) Limited, trading as Ithuba Botswana, as the Reserve Applicant for the purpose of awarding a licence to operate the first ever Botswana National Lottery for a period of 10 years. A public notice to this eect was issued on the 10th of June 2020.

This selection was, as indicated then, subject to the successful negotiation and conclusion of a Licence Agreement between the Authority and the Preferred Applicant. The Authority further indicated that, should negotiations with the Preferred Applicant fail, the Authority would commence negotiations with the Reserve Applicant. The Authority commenced negotiations with Growmine on the 19th of January 2021.

The Board of the Authority wishes to inform the nation, that negotiations with Growmine were unsuccessful and consequently the status of Growmine as the Preferred Applicant has been revoked. The failure of the negotiations is as a result of Growmine’s failure to satisfy

the Authority on a key, non-negotiable requirement as per the Request for Applications (RFA) for the licence to operate the National Lottery as well as a key undertaking made in their application and in presentations to the Evaluation Committee.

As a consequence of this revocation, the Board has resolved to invite the Reserve Applicant to negotiate the licence to operate the Botswana National Lottery. Communication and engagement, with the Reserve Applicant, in order to implement the

Board resolution, will now commence.

Given by authority of the Board

Joseph Matome

Board Secretary

For more information contact the Gambling Authority Communication Team at:

info@gamblingauthority.co.bw

Attention:Moruntshi Kemorwale

