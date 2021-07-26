Sunday soccer PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane say six men arrested while playing ‘Sunday’ soccer have been fined P5,000 each, for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Letlhakane station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu said they arrested the players on the outskirts of Letlhakane after the men drove out of town to avoid detection.

Maphephu said the teams were playing about seven kilometres outside Letlhakane. The police were able to arrest six while the rest fled. Maphephu said despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sunday football remains a popular pastime.

He said those found violating COVID-19 regulations are fined P5,000. He warned leisure football players to desist from the reckless practice in the midst of a pandemic.

Maphephu also expressed concern at the rising crime incidents in Letlhakane as officers were deployed elsewhere.

He said most officers from Letlhakane were assigned to different areas like Makoba and Talamabele, which resulted in his office being stretched. Maphephu said 15 people were arrested for the illegal brew and

sale of traditional beer.

Two people were arrested for selling liquor smuggled from outside the country. He said they managed to seize 573 cans of St Louis lager, six bottles of whiskey and 280 brandy suspected to be from Zimbabwe.

Tatitown police station commander, superintendent Edward Leposo also expressed concern about the sale of alcohol despite the ban.

He said since the alcohol ban, his office has registered 15 cases of people selling traditional brew and brandy from Zimbabwe.

He said in the last few days, they recorded three cases of alcohol smuggling. Leposo added in the new cases they seized 10 bottles of brandy.

Leposo indicated they have deployed police officers on patrol in order to arrest the situation. As for Sunday soccer, Leposo said they registered one case where people were found playing football.