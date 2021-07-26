Disregard: At least 45 pedestrians have been killed this year PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Director of traffic, senior assistant commissioner, Katlholo Mosimanegape has raised concern over the level of impatience demonstrated by some drivers, after at least 45 pedestrians were killed on the roads this year. Mosimanegape said this year alone they have recorded 139 fatal accidents in which 45 pedestrians lost their lives.

He added that on a daily or weekly basis they record accidents that involve pedestrians and in most cases, they have lost their lives.

“Accidents involving pedestrians remain a concern because they continue to lose their lives at the hands of impatient drivers and some pedestrians were left with permanent injuries that lead to disabilities.

We expect pedestrians’ protection from drivers because they should drive at minimum speed at all times. We have established that the majority of accidents occur because motorists drive at high speed,“ Mosimanegape said.

He stated that the accidents involved pedestrians across all age groups with the most affected being school-going children and elderly people.

“Drivers should know that they share the road with pedestrians, cyclists even animals. We cannot dispute that animals do cross the road something that calls for the driver’s extra caution at all times. It is evident that the rising rate of road fatalities has done little to make errant drivers evaluate how they use the road,” Mosimanegape said.

He further said it appears the majority of drivers are always in a hurry, forgetting that they share the road with pedestrians, showing no respect to them. Mosimanegape said some people were killed by cars whilst right in the middle of a pedestrian crossing. “The manner in which some drivers treat pedestrians on the crossing is worrisome.

Young drivers have a tendency of hooting continuously when an elderly person is trying to cross the road as if they do not know that they (elderly people) walk slowly and usually their vision is poor and their judgement may be affected.

This calls for drivers’ patience. Such accidents indicate that some drivers do

not respect pedestrians despite their age,” he said. Mosimanegape stated that another vulnerable age group is for school-going children. He pleaded with drivers to be on the look out for them at all times.

He stated that due to their mental capacity children, especially those at the primary level are likely to play by the roadside and cross the road at any time, even at undesignated points. “This group also has those who are in their adolescent stage, those who are energetic and in their prime age. This is an age group that drivers should be cautious of because they can walk by the roadside in a manner that can endanger their lives,” he said.

He added as an adult who is trained and licensed to use the road, the expectation is that such drivers should provide care to school-going children. The traffic boss said a licensed driver is trained to appreciate that there are problems associated with the use of the road, the kind of road users they are likely to meet and the use of road signs.

Furthermore, Mosimanegape said most of the roads do not have zebra crossings, forcing pedestrians to cross anywhere even in the middle of traffic congestion hence calling for drivers’ patience at all times.

He admitted that school-going children are taught how to use the road, but stated that the level of education is not enough unlike if road safety were part of the school curriculum. He said some drivers’ impatience on the road remains a concern because some overtake on the left-hand side and end up hitting pedestrians walking on the shoulder of the road.