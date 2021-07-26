Inside Chellz Kitchen

We love the saying, You Live and You Learn, it’s a beautiful thing to ask when you don’t know something only to gain new knowledge and experiences. Absolutely No Shame in it. Yet you find there are plenty grown folks who are scared to ask.

I suppose this is exactly what we are instilling in our boys when we tell them, well, I sometimes shout, that there is nothing wrong with asking if you are not sure or if you don’t know.

It’s probably safer to ask! I digress. I recently asked a question via the Chellzkitchen Facebook Page and I learned so much. Chellzkitchen asked the following; Milk, how do you cook with it?

Personally milk has always been, for tea/coffee, the kids cereal, white sauce, mash and baking.

We have made many dishes with cream and Nutriday plain yoghurt. It never occurred to us that milk could yield similar results. Our eyes were opened to endless possibilities of cooking with milk. Soups, Stew, chicken, fish, curries and more. What particularly stood out for us was the use of milk when preparing fish.

No one likes overly fishy fish. This is the only reason I stopped eating fresh water fish a couple of years ago, the smell just got very overwhelming over time. Now that I know what I know I cannot wait to get my hands on some Okavango bram to prepare some exciting fish dishes.

Once fish is cooked and paired with a flavourful sauce, one might not even notice the smell anymore. But, if you want to make sure, there are some easy solutions: Before cooking, soak the fish in milk for 20 minutes. It is said the protein in the milk binds with the compounds that cause that fishy odour, in essence extracting if from the fish. It is advised to always discard of the milk. Whip up this quick and easy fish curry recipe in under 30 minutes for a simple mid-week meal.

You can easily tweak this fish curry recipe to make the most of the ingredients you have on hand, and to suit for own family’s tastes. Any curry powder can

be used in this recipe.

If your family does not like heat, choose a mild curry powder. Like a little bit of spice? Then use a hot curry powder instead. Some Asian grocery stores stock curry powders made specifically for fish curry, although the curry powder can also be used for chicken and vegetable curries.

If your curry powder contains a lot of turmeric – a really yellow powder will be high in turmeric – then omit the additional turmeric from the recipe and simply add an additional teaspoon of curry powder instead.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic thinly sliced

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons medium curry powder

1 teaspoon Hinds turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

200 ml Delta fresh milk additional for soaking

1 tablespoon Rhodes tomato patse

2 medium tomatoes roughly chopped

1 teaspoon salt

500 g Hake fillets cut into chunks handful chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

1/2 lime juiced

1 tablespoon

Instructions

Soak fish in Delta fresh milk for 30 minuets heat oil in a medium saucepan.

Saute’ the onion for about five minutes over a medium heat until translucent and just starting to brown. Add the garlic and ginger, and cook, stirring gently for one minute.

Add the curry powder, turmeric and curry leaves, and cook, stirring for a further minute until the mixture is fragrant.

Slowly stir in the milk, scraping up the spices and onion from the bottom of the saucepan.

Bring the pan to a gentle simmer. Add the tomato paste, chopped tomato, and continue to simmer for about five minutes or until the tomato begins to soften. Add the fish and the salt to the sauce, and gently simmer for six to finish minutes, or until the fish is cooked. Gently stir in the coriander and lime juice. Serve with Spekko Rice Basmsti or 2i NutriDay naan or both to serve along a curry. This had me thinking about a Bunny Chow.