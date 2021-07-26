 
BICA Unveils ‘Inspired Opportunities’

CAVIN KANOKO Monday, July 26, 2021
Verily Molatedi
Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) recently unveiled its ‘Inspired Opportunities’ campaign that is in line with the organsation’s new direction.

Sharing an overview of the campaign, Losika Seboni of Footprints Advertising said BICA’s overarching vision is to support Botswana’s development through a dynamic and ethical accountancy profession.

“On the face of it, BICA has come across as the big brother with a big stick ensuring that all his little siblings behave but its mandate is about way more than that and as much as it is important to not lose your identity, it is very important for any brand’s longevity to display and make known your other attractive attributes so that individuals could be drawn to you,” Seboni said.

He added that the accounting profession can play a more enhanced role in the development of Botswana and that they believe BICA is the only vehicle that can support this drive of ensuring dynamism and an ethical accountancy profession.

Seboni said BICA’s mission and mandate has the greatest potential of creating real opportunities that will foster Botswana’s development, protect the

public’s interest by promoting the accountancy profession, supporting accountants, facilitating quality professional accountancy and developing chartered accounts.

Seboni said: “In order for this golden opportunity to be one day realised, a whole nation has to be inspired, individuals have to be inspired, a whole industry has to be inspired, current and aspiring students have to be inspired and most importantly the internal customer, the citizen, the primary brand ambassador needs to be inspired all in the name of building a strong emotional connection”.

The BICA chief executive officer, Verily Molatedi said the initiative is a result of the new strategy that the organisation has come up with to ensure brand visibility, create an understanding of the organisation’s mandate and an awareness of the services offered by the organisation. She further pointed out that accounting professionals need to understand that they have a collective reputation and they have a role in the protection of public interest.

