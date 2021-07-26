 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Kgatleng East constituency has rejected ...
A group, calling itself ‘Concerned Youths’, says it has be...
Mortuaries are coming under increasing pressure due to COVID-19 deaths...
Frustration is mounting as teachers await the roll-out of their vaccin...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. SoE Off-Putting Tourists – Chobe

SoE Off-Putting Tourists – Chobe

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, July 26, 2021
Tourists in Chobe National Park PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
The extension of the State of Public Emergency seems to weigh heavily on the tourism and hospitality industry as many countries advise their nationals not to travel to countries under a state of emergency, Business Monitor has established.

Hospitality giant, Chobe Holdings pointed in its annual report that the extension of the State of Emergency (SoE) for a further six months will again affect their operations.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the government declared the State of Emergency in April, a move which was aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, which was further extended by another six months in September ending in March.

Just as the SoE had ended, another extension was instituted in the same month, which will also end in September.

“In many instances, travel insurances cannot be obtained by persons traveling to countries being governed under such proclamations,” Chobe Holdings CEO Jonathan Gibson said.

The group said despite their best efforts to preserve cash resources and remain debt-free, the ongoing crisis forced them to draw into their prearranged overdraft facility of P25 million to the extent of exhausting P11.6 million.

Gibson said during the last half of the financial year, directors have done within reason all they could to contain costs across the board, never however losing sight of the fact that as the grip of COVID-19 releases through the roll-out of vaccines, particularly so in traditional source markets, tourism will

Banners
return to Botswana thus necessitating the ongoing maintenance of properties so that “we can take immediate advantage of improving trade”.

However, he said the recovery of business in the form of domestic tourism was achieved when towards the calendar year-end travel restrictions were somewhat eased, this so, despite the heavy burden on both travelers and staff in the implementation of the many COVID-19 protocols they are subject to.

“The substantially lower than normal rates were achieved, and the relative thinness of this market precluded the generation of a meaningful impact on our bottom line. This initiative did, however, give our own citizens an opportunity to enjoy Botswana’s wildlife and landscapes at a more affordable price, from a group perspective, it ensured that our properties were brought back to standard, and most importantly, it also allowed for the remobilisation of a number of staff at full salaries,” he said.

In addition, they said during the last half of the year their marketing and reservations offices continued to pursue the “don’t cancel but defer policy” with encouraging success as the company continues to hold advance travel receipts, to the value of about P34 million at the financial year-end.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Trump card! No congress......yet.

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort