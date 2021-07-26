 
Latest News

Team Botswana experienced a rocky start at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olym...
Peleng giants, Extension Gunners have given aspiring office bearers an...
Botswana Football Association (BFA) has announced that the current wav...
FRANCISTOWN: Former Police XI attacking midfielder, Tendai Nyumasi is ...
BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, July 26, 2021
Extension Gunners supporters will elect a new executive committee next month PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Peleng giants, Extension Gunners have given aspiring office bearers another chance to submit their names for elections at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The decision follows the postponement of the elective meeting from this past Saturday to August 7.

The club has since explained that the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has led to the postponement of the meeting.

“In a joint leadership meeting of the club’s executive committee and the branch leadership held on the 22nd of July, following the postponement of the AGM to the 7th August, the resolution was that there be supplementary submission of nominees for the oncoming elections.

The initial period of submission which closed on Tuesday 13th August was decried to have been rather short, “ the club’s secretary general, Edwin Mabapa said in a statement.

Subsequently, aspiring candidates have since been given until not later than 5pm on July 31 to have submitted their nominations. Before the postponement of the elective AGM, a team led by former

Gaborone United (GU) chairman, Rapula Okaile had already raised its hand to take over the leadership of the club.

Okaile’s last active role in footbal administration was in 2018 before he resigned as GU chairperson citing personal reasons. At the time, he was also Botswana Premier League (BPL) chairperson.

His arrival at Gunners has surprised many and has reportedly assembled a strong team of potential administrators going into next month’s elections. The team comprises of Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, who is contesting for the position of vice chairperson.

They have also roped in Mabapa, who is currently serving as the club’s secretary in the interim committee. Mabapa, who has also served as the club’s communications manager in the past, will look to retain his position at the next elections.

