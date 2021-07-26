 
Latest News

Team Botswana experienced a rocky start at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olym...
Peleng giants, Extension Gunners have given aspiring office bearers an...
Botswana Football Association (BFA) has announced that the current wav...
FRANCISTOWN: Former Police XI attacking midfielder, Tendai Nyumasi is ...
  The Monitor
  Sport
  COVID-19 Third Wave Hits BFA

STAFF WRITER Monday, July 26, 2021
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) says 10 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Botswana Football Association (BFA) has announced that the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard its offices, Lekidi Football Centre.

The association revealed that in a space of a week, up to 10 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

The association has also announced that several other employees are in isolation as a result of being close contacts to officers who tested positive. The situation has since affected the operations at the BFA. “With this in mind, the BFA will embark on disinfecting its properties that includes the two Office blocks and the hostels, starting this Saturday (July 24) until Sunday. The BFA has also suspended with immediate effect, team camps and other group activities for a period of two weeks to allow the case load to go down and

have our employees back at work, “ a statement from the BFA said.

The statement further said the employees will start work on a roster to minimise the number of employees in the premises such that some will work remotely while some are on site at Lekidi.

“I would like to request our stakeholders and partners to also minimise visits at Lekidi and opt to reach us on the phone, email and all other available virtual means. We will continue to observe the situation and prioritise the safety of our employees, national teams and all those that we work with, ” BFA chief executive officer (CEO), Goabaone Taylor said in a statement.

Sport

