Nyumasi Assesses New Offers After Leaving Police XI

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, July 26, 2021
Nyumasi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
FRANCISTOWN: Former Police XI attacking midfielder, Tendai Nyumasi is adamant that he will still be playing football in the elite league in the upcoming season.

The 35-year old left Police XI recently after his contract was not renewed. In 2019 Nyumasi signed a two-year contract with the club but only played for nearly six months before football activities were halted early last year in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He left Police XI along with defender Keabetswe Jenamiso and forward Bonolo Frazer. “I have received a few offers and I am still assessing them. I will choose which one is best for me and my family. I still believe that I still have much to offer in our football,” the Zimbabwean said.  Nyumasi arrived in the country nearly a decade ago from the Zambian Premier League and signed for the now defunct ECCO City Greens. He immediately became an instant hit in the Premier League and led the team to the inaugural Mascom Top 8 final. He would

later be snapped by Mochudi Centre Chiefs, where he won the league. After Chiefs experienced financial troubles he joined Orapa United before he joined Police XI. At Orapa he won the Mascom Top 8 and the Orange FA Cup. However, in the recent years, the player’s form has been relatively going down. “I cannot talk much about my stint at Police XI because I only played for a month before football activities were halted. I am still convinced that I would have fared much better had football activities not been stopped,” Nyumasi said.

Although he refused to reveal the names of clubs that have shown interest in his services, sources have indicated that Sua Flamingoes have shown interest in the player. The club reportedly believes that the player’s experience can aid their bid to stay in the league. Flamingoes are under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo.

