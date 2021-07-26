 
  3. Africa's Largest Over-The-Counter (OTC) is here!

CORRESPONDENT Monday, July 26, 2021
OTC with Yellow Card
With the colossal growth for cryptocurrencies worldwide, Africa is no exception. Thanks to the hard work and determination from our founders, the Yellow Card team has found every possible solution, to help service the demand for the digital revolution on the continent.

Yellow Card offers over 150 000 customers in 9 countries the ability to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies, through our seamless Andriod, iOS and Web app. Not only does anyone in Africa have access to the exponentially growing crypto market, but they have access to do so, in their local currency. Through strategic partnerships with payment aggregators, the users’ experience to deposit, trade and withdraw, makes for seamless transacting with Yellow Card.

Over- The- Counter (OTC) Desk

Due to this parabolic necessity for virtual currency, the Yellow Card team is excited to announce the launch of their Over-The-Counter (OTC) desk.

https://yellowcard.io/otc/

Global Coverage

With the biggest geographical footprint in Africa, servicing (but not limited to): South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Botswana, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia.

With a full range of fiat currencies available, we can trade in the pair which suits your needs. Currently we offer support in: US Dollar, South African Rand, Nigerian Niara, Botswanan Pula, Ghanian Cedi, Kenyan Shilling, Zambian Kwacha, Central African Franc, Rwandan Franc and Tanzanian Shilling.

The ability to be able to trade

large volumes of cryptocurrencies, from the comfort of your home or workplace, in your currency of choice, sets the unparalleled standard.

Deep Liquidity Pools

Are you looking to trade $50 000 or even $1 000 000? Then be sure to get in touch with the Yellow Card OTC desk, for unrivaled personalised service, 24/7.

Yellow Card has a wide range of liquidity providers, helping service you with the most competitive rates for large transactions, at a fraction of the cost of trading on an open exchange paying fees and slippage.

Whether you are a high net worth individual, a corporate or an exchange, Yellow Cards OTC desk offers deep liquidity pools, to help facilitate your trading needs.

24/7 Trading Access

Our team is geographically well positioned to manage your trade execution at any time of the day.

Get In Touch

Got questions? Please do not hesitate to contact us, and one of our dedicated OTC desk members will be in touch with you.

Send us an email at: otc@yellowcard.io or visit our website https://yellowcard.io/otc/

Banners

